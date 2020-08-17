DNC Convention speakers: What to know about Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton will speak at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday in an effort to rally widespread support for presumptive nominee Joe Biden as the party remains divided between its moderate and progressive base.

Clinton will speak sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. EST from the mostly virtual convention being hosted at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee from Monday through Thursday. The event was poised to host tens of thousands of Democrats until the coronavirus pandemic altered those plans.

Clinton's speech on Tuesday will be accompanied by the likes of former Secretary of State John Kerry, Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Lisa Blunt Rochester of Deleware, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, also from New York, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and Jill Biden, the candidate's wife.

Clinton spoke at the 2016 affair when Hillary Clinton, his spouse who served in the Senate and as Secretary of State in the Obama administration, battled President Trump for the White House. Hillary Clinton endorsed Biden in April while her husband has remained mostly silent.

However, he praised Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as Biden's pick for the vice presidency.

"This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden make a strong team," he wrote.

As president, Clinton presided over a period of economic prosperity from 1993 to 2001. His tenure was also marred by tension with congressional Republicans and a series of financial and sex scandals.

He was eventually impeached by the House for lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice.

His appearance Tuesday has raised questions from some, including Tara Reade, a former congressional aid to Biden whom she accused of sexually assaulting her inside the Capitol building in the 1990s.

“The Democratic National Committee has made it clear to survivors that they enable and they uphold institutionalized rape culture by allowing Bill Clinton to be a main speaker,” Reade told The New York Post.

“He has a history of sexual misconduct," she added.

Clinton's name has also been mentioned for his relationship with convicted sex offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In his years since leaving office, he remained behind the scene while supporting Hillary Clinton's political ambitions and going on the lecture circuit.