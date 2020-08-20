Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cotton says Trump 'living rent-free' in heads of Democratic Party elites

Reasons to elect Joe Biden are hardly discussed at DNC with so much focus on Trump, Cotton tells 'Fox & Friends'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke
The Democratic National Convention has been more about criticism of President Trump than it has about electing Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

Responding to former President Barack Obama's DNC speech Wednesday night, the Republican senator took a shot at Democrats' lack of reasons to support Biden.

CLINTON SAYS SHE WISHES TRUMP ‘KNEW HOW TO BE A PRESIDENT,’ LAMENTS 2016 LOSS IN CONVENTION SPEECH

"I heard a lot of reasons why Donald Trump offends the delicate elite sensibilities of people like Barack Obama and Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton," he said.

"I don't think I heard many or even any reasons to vote for Joe Biden."

Cotton added, "Donald Trump is living rent-free inside the heads of all these Democrats having beaten them in 2016 but, ultimately, the Democrats have to explain why America would be better off with Joe Biden as our president."

DNC: TRUMP FIRES BACK AT OBAMA, HARRIS CONVENTION ATTACKS IN ALL-CAPS TWEETSTORM

The Arkansas politician said Democrats don't want to talk about Biden, listing off that he will raise taxes by $4 trillion, open borders by decriminalizing illegal immigrants, offering free health care and college, taking insurance away, and more.

"If you didn't see those ideas last night at the DNC, well, just tune in to the wacky daytime DNC when they tell you what they actually think," he added. "They have speakers talking about abolishing the police not just defunding them, ending capitalism."

"They don't want you to see those speeches while you are away at work because that's the true heart of the Democratic Party," Cotton said. "That's what will happen if Joe Biden gets elected. That's why we must reelect Donald Trump."

Biden, the former vice president, is set to speak Thursday night on the final night of the DNC and make his case for why he should be elected in November.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke
