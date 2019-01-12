Disgraced former Illinois lawmaker indicted on felony charges in revenge porn case

A former Illinois lawmaker has been indicted on a dozen felony charges stemming from allegedly posting nude photos of two women.

Former state Rep. Nick Sauer turned himself in on Thursday, just a day after charges were brought against him in the “revenge porn” case.

Lake County Associate Judge Paul D. Novak ordered to hold Sauer in lieu of $30,000 bail. The former lawmaker was released after posting bond.

ILLINOIS LAWMAKER POSTED NUDE PHOTOS OF EX-GIRLFRIEND ONLINE TO 'CATFISH' OTHER MEN, COMPLAINT SAYS

Sauer was indicted on 12 felony charges on Wednesday for allegedly creating fake social media accounts in an effort to disseminate nude photos of two women without their consent, WGNTV reported.

The Grand Jury said in the indictment that he “intentionally disseminated” the photographs. He’s facing up to 36 years in jail.

The Judge ordered Sauer to have no contact with the victims. He didn’t speak in court, while his attorneys Daniel Locallo and Steve Landis also didn’t give comments to the media.

NEW YORK'S REVENGE-PORN BILL DIES AFTER 11TH-HOUR CAMPAIGN BY GOOGLE

The first-term Republican state representative, who was also a member of an Illinois House anti-sexual harassment task force, resigned back in August after an ex-girlfriend accused him of posting nude pictures of her on social media.

The ex-girlfriend spoke with Politico and said he set up a fake Instagram account with her name and posted sexual private photographs of her without her consent. She told the outlet at that time that she filed complaints with the authorities.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In his resignation letter, Sauer said he was resigning “as a result of the allegations by ... a former girlfriend.”

“My ability to fulfill my obligations as a state representative and public servant will be affected by the distraction of addressing these allegations,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.