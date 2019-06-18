Conservative group hits back after Feinstein accuses Republicans of packing courts by rushing confirmations

A conservative organization has hit back after Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., accused Republicans of trying to stack federal courts by pushing President Trump's nominees so quickly through the confirmation process.

"Senate Republicans are stacking the federal courts. The speed with which nominees are moving through the Senate is proof enough," Feinstein said on Twitter last Thursday.

"All nominees must be thoroughly reviewed -- regardless of the party in power -- to ensure these judges are qualified for lifetime appointments."

The Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative organization that pushed for Supreme Court Justice Bret Kavanaugh's confirmation, blasted Feinstein for her statements on Monday -- disputing her contention that Republicans rushed nominees through the Senate.

It also claimed the slow pace was the result of Democrats obstructing the nomination process.

"The fact that it took more than a year to confirm these non-controversial nominees is entirely due to Senate Dems' full-frontal assault on the nomination process, using every tool they have to slow it down," the group said.

Feinstein's comments came amid a broader controversy surrounding Trump's judicial nominations, some of which have faced intense scrutiny by the California Democrat and others.

Trump previously came under fire for nominating according to a list of judges compiled by conservative groups. Liberal activist groups reportedly compiled a similar list, although it's unclear which Democratic candidates, if any, will follow it. It's unclear how involved Feinstein is involved in that process.

In a statement provided to Fox News, JCN Chief Counsel Carrie Severino accused Feinstein obstructing the nomination process and pushed for her to call for the report's release.

"It feels like Groundhog Day every time Senator Feinstein complains about the judicial nomination process that she's spent the last two and a half years obstructing," Severino said.

"President Trump, Majority Leader [Mitch] McConnell, [R-Ky.], and Chairman [Lindsey] Graham, [R-S.C.], are delivering to the American people exactly what they promised. If Senator Feinstein was truly interested in a process that the American people approve of, she would demand her liberal allies release their secret list of judicial nominees so the voters can see what kind of judges Democrats want. But she won't. What are they hiding?"