DHS will release some of Prince Harry's immigration docs amid allegations he lied about drug use

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will release parts of Prince Harry’s immigration records with some redaction, in the ongoing lawsuit over the royal's move to the United States.

The move comes after federal Judge Carl Nichols ordered the agency to provide the court with a redacted version of Harry’s file for review with the ultimate goal of making the records public, according to a New York Post report Friday.

At issue is whether the British royal lied on immigration documents or was given preferential treatment when he moved to the U.S. in 2020, with Harry later revealing in his memoir "Spare," which was released in 2023, that he had used illegal drugs.

PRINCE HARRY SEES COURT SETBACK ON IMMIGRATION RECORDS CASE IN FIRST HEARING SINCE TRUMP TOOK OFFICE

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, sued DHS in an attempt to get Harry’s record released, hoping to find out if the 40-year-old royal failed to disclose his former drug use on his immigration application.

In a DHS filing to the court, the agency said it could turn over "items 1-3" of Harry’s records with some redactions, but would not release "item 4."

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SLAMMED BY JUSTINE BATEMAN FOR BEING 'DISASTER TOURISTS' AMID CALIFORNIA FIRES

It is unclear what information the items DHS is set to release will contain, though Nichols said at the hearing earlier this month that he wanted the records to be disclosed "in stages" in order to prevent violating U.S. privacy laws.

DHS will have until March 6 to provide the redacted version of the records for the judge’s review, the report notes.

Nile Gardiner, the director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, has argued that "transparency" is important when it comes to how immigration cases are handled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s important because this is an issue of the rule of law, transparency and accountability. No one should be above the law," Gardiner said earlier this month. "Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use."

DHS did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.