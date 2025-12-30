Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kristi Noem

DHS looks to demolish historic St Elizabeths buildings due to 'unacceptable' risks

DHS Secretary cites security risks at St Elizabeths campus as preservation groups challenge the move

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Crumbling building at historic St. Elizabeths campus Video

Crumbling building at historic St. Elizabeths campus

Video shows a deteriorating historic building at the St. Elizabeths West Campus in Washington, a former psychiatric hospital complex now being redeveloped into Department of Homeland Security headquarters. (Credit: GSA)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is moving to demolish a cluster of historic buildings at a long-vacant former psychiatric hospital complex in Washington D.C. that is being redeveloped into headquarters for the agency, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a Dec. 19 memo to the General Services Administration (GSA), obtained by the Post, that the buildings in question at St. Elizabeths’ 176-acre West Campus "present a risk to life and property" and that "demolition is the only permanent measure that resolves the emergency conditions."

DHS included a security risk assessment report with the memo that Noem said supports immediate corrective action.

The assessment states the vacant buildings could be accessed by unauthorized individuals and could provide a tactical advantage for small-arms or active-shooter scenarios. The report also warned of threats from "malicious insiders," including employees or contractors with legitimate access who could exploit the vacant buildings to target executives, disrupt operations or compromise sensitive information.

TRUMP’S TROUBLING WEEK: DEMANDING GOVERNMENT MONEY, DEMOLISHING THE EAST WING

Split image showing interior decay and exterior collapse at an abandoned historic building on the St. Elizabeths campus in Washington, D.C.

A split image shows the interior and exterior deterioration of an abandoned historic building at the St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast Washington, D.C. The former psychiatric hospital complex is now being redeveloped into the Department of Homeland Security’s headquarters, as DHS seeks emergency demolition of multiple structures at the site. (GSA)

In total, DHS is seeking to demolish 17 buildings. Four have already received approval from federal planning bodies, while the remaining 13 have not been reviewed or approved and are now being pushed through under the emergency demolition designation, according to preservation officials.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that buildings at the site need to be demolished for safety reasons. 

Abandoned historic brick buildings at the former St. Elizabeths Hospital campus in Washington, D.C.

File photo shows a vacant historic building at St. Elizabeths West Campus in Washington, D.C., part of a former psychiatric hospital complex now slated for redevelopment as the Department of Homeland Security’s headquarters.  (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

"DHS security and safety assessments have determined these dilapidated, vacant buildings pose unacceptable safety, security and emergency-response risks," McLaughlin said. "Demolition is the only permanent corrective action."

A GSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the agency was notified by DHS of a serious and immediate security risk at the St. Elizabeths campus.

"Where buildings pose a threat, demolition may be necessary, and we are currently following all applicable laws and regulations," GSA spokesperson Marianne Copenhaver said. 

Founded in 1855, St. Elizabeths was the nation’s first federally operated psychiatric hospital.

The West Campus was declared "excess property" in 2001 and then transferred to the GSA. It was later selected to become DHS’s headquarters and has been redeveloped over the past 15 years into a high-security, fortified complex for DHS, according to the GSA website.

TRUMP ADMIN DEFENDS WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM AS NATIONAL SECURITY MATTER

St. Elizabeths interior deterioration Washington DC

A split image shows interior deterioration inside an abandoned historic building at the St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast Washington, D.C. The former psychiatric hospital complex is now being redeveloped into the Department of Homeland Security’s headquarters, as DHS seeks emergency demolition of multiple structures at the site. (GSA)

The site is a National Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with dozens of 19th- and early-20th-century buildings.

The demolition plan has drawn opposition from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the D.C. Preservation League, which argue that DHS has not shown evidence of an actual emergency.

The groups told the Post that the emergency declaration relies solely on Noem’s own determination and bypasses required historic-preservation review procedures for a National Historic Landmark.

"A unilateral declaration like this is problematic because it bypasses the procedural safeguards designed to ensure stability, legitimacy and fairness," reads a letter signed by Elizabeth Merritt, the National Trust’s general counsel, and Rebecca Miller, the Preservation League’s executive director, according to the Post.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The preservation groups also argue that DHS used an emergency declaration and holiday timing to compress the review window, leaving little opportunity to challenge the demolition of historic buildings.

DHS declared an emergency on Dec. 19, when Noem signed the memo and security assessment, but GSA did not notify D.C. officials until the evening of Dec. 23, just before the Christmas holiday, per the Post.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation also filed a legal challenge opposing President Donald Trump’s plan to demolish the White House East Wing and build a new ballroom.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue