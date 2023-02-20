DeSantis team fires back at Eric Adams after he offers to teach Florida governor about NYC 'values'

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ’ team fired back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, after the mayor offered to teach the Florida governor about the crime-ridden city's "values."

Adams took a shot at DeSantis as the Florida governor kicked off his pro-police tour through Democrat-run cities in the City that Never Sleeps on Monday.

"Welcome to NYC, [DeSantis], a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care," Adams wrote on Monday.

DESANTIS KICKS OFF PRO-POLICE TOUR IN DEMOCRAT-RUN CITIES AS WHITE HOUSE RUMORS SWIRL

"We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here," the New York City mayor continued.

DeSantis’ team fired back minutes later, with DeSantis campaign spokeswoman Christina Pushaw saying New York City had more departures than any other metropolitan area last year.

"Nice rhetoric – but here’s reality: More Americans fled NYC than any other metro area last year," Pushaw wrote. "More Americans moved to Florida than any other state."

"You know this, Mayor Adams, and you’ve talked (accurately) about crime pushing people out of NYC," Pushaw said. "Florida’s crime rate meanwhile is at a 50 year low."

"Maybe it’s you who can learn from [DeSantis]?" the governor’s spokesperson quipped.

DeSantis kicked off his tour Monday morning by speaking with police officers and law enforcement union officials at a diner in the red-leaning borough of Staten Island.

The governor will then head to Fort Washington, a Philadelphia suburb, and Elmhurst, Illinois, near Chicago, where he will meet with sheriffs, chiefs of police and other local law enforcement officials, his political team told Fox News Digital.

DeSantis is expected to tout his efforts to support law enforcement and reduce crime in Florida, where he recently proposed legislation to strengthen bail laws, toughen penalties for sex criminals and other anti-crime measures.

According to the governor’s office, DeSantis implemented the largest recruitment package for law enforcement officers in state history last year, awarding $5,000 signing bonuses to officers willing to relocate to Florida from blue states.

News of DeSantis’ upcoming trip to Chicago caused a backlash last week, prompting Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker to condemn the Florida governor as "homophobic."

Questions are swirling about a potential White House candidacy by DeSantis – a move that would pit him against his former political mentor, Donald Trump, in a growing Republican primary.

Fox News Digital's Jessica Chasmar and Kelly Laco contributed reporting.