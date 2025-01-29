Expand / Collapse search
Ron DeSantis

DeSantis signals veto of immigration bill passed by Florida GOP lawmakers: 'Fails to meet the moment'

The veto threat comes amid a feud between DeSantis and Republican state lawmakers

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Border crisis will be ‘put to bed once and for all’ under Trump, Gov. DeSantis says Video

Border crisis will be ‘put to bed once and for all’ under Trump, Gov. DeSantis says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comments on President Donald Trump’s border policies and shares how the Sunshine State will help ‘facilitate’ his mission on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Wednesday he will veto a state Republican-sponsored immigration bill he said would weaken illegal immigration enforcement. 

The threat of a veto comes as DeSantis continues to feud with state Republican lawmakers, saying they passed a watered-down immigration bill.

"We must have the strongest law in the nation on immigration enforcement. We cannot be weak," DeSantis wrote on X. "The bill that narrowly passed the Florida legislature last night fails to honor our promises to voters, fails to meet the moment, and would actually weaken state immigration enforcement."

‘THANK YOU RON’ - TRUMP PRAISES DESANTIS IMMIGRATION PUSH IN FLORIDA 

Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested he will veto a GOP-led immigration bill in Florida's Legislature.  (Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images)

This week, the GOP-dominated Florida legislature gaveled out a special session called by the two-term governor to take up a series of proposals to help with President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Instead, state lawmakers held their own special session, where they passed other immigration bills and overrode a DeSantis budget veto, the first time in 15 years the legislature has overturned a Florida governor's veto.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MOVES QUICKLY ON IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

President-elect Donald Trump

President Donald Trump  (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Hours after lawmakers passed the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy Act, or TRUMP Act, DeSantis said, "The veto pen is ready."

He called the bill a weak effort to arrest and deport illegal immigrants, specifically those with criminal records. 

ICE officers make an arrest

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested Saturday morning, according to ICE. (ICE)

"The removal of illegal aliens residing in our state requires strong legislation that will guarantee state and local deportation assistance, end catch and release, eliminate magnets such as remittances, and adopt supporting policies that will protect Floridians from the scourge of illegal immigration," he wrote. 

