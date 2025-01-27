ICE arrests nearly 1,000 illegal aliens during sixth day of Trump administration

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made nearly 1,000 arrests on Sunday, with lots of activity taking place in the southeastern United States, according to various ICE field offices.

The agency said law enforcement officers arrested 956 people and lodged 554 detainers, which means "there's probable cause to believe that the person is removable from the United States under federal immigration law."

The ICE field office in Miami, Florida, shared the details behind five of the illegal aliens arrested – three in Florida and two in Puerto Rico.

The two arrested in Puerto Rico were residents of the Dominican Republic, and one was charged with domestic violence while the other was charged with driving under the influence of liquor.

A Nicaraguan national was arrested at the Broward County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in public and driving with a suspended license.

A Jamaica resident with charges for possession of oxycodone, displaying a firearm during a felony offense and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license was arrested, while a Mexico resident at the Martin County Jail was charged with traffic offenses and convicted of multiple DUIs.

"#ICE protects America by enforcing US immigration laws to preserve national security & public safety," the Miami field office said on X.

Since President Donald Trump took office last Monday, mass deportation operations have taken place each day, with as many as over 400 arrests made on the first day.

"Removing criminal aliens from our communities isn’t just enforcement—it’s protection. Ensuring the safety and security of our neighborhoods starts with upholding the law," the Atlanta field office said.