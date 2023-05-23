DeSantis releases video ahead of presidential campaign launch

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Florida Governor, and soon to be presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis released a video Tuesday teasing his expected 2024 campaign announcement.

The 30-second video, which DeSantis' wife Casey posted on Twitter, shows the governor standing in front of a large American flag in what appears to be a backstage setting with loud applause heard in the distance.

"They call it faith because in the face of darkness you can see that brighter future. A faith that our best days lay ahead of us. But is it worth the fight? Do I have the courage? Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it every single time," the ad says as DeSantis appears readying himself to take the stage.

Sources familiar confirmed to Fox News earlier Tuesday that DeSantis will formally declare that he's a candidate for president on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET during a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter.

Along with his announcement, DeSanis is expected to file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, which officially launches his GOP presidential campaign. His first national TV interview following the announcement will be with Fox News' Trey Gowdy Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on "Fox News Tonight."

With his Wednesday announcement, DeSantis will join an increasingly crowded field of Republican candidates that includes former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, conservative radio host Larry Elder and businessman Perry Johnson.

