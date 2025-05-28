Expand / Collapse search
Deported alleged gang member Abrego Garcia 'will never be on American streets again,' DHS says

Department of Homeland Security describes advocacy for alleged gang member as 'appalling' while US Rep. Ivey attempts prison visit

Louis Casiano
Democrat Rep. Glenn Ivey fumes he was not allowed access to Kilmar Abrego Garcia Video

Democrat Rep. Glenn Ivey fumes he was not allowed access to Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., says outside an El Salvador prison that he is furious for not being given access to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The Department of Homeland Security doubled down on Wednesday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member deported to his native country of El Salvador, "will never be on American streets again."

The agency's remarks came amid criticism from U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., who tried to visit Garcia on Memorial Day. Ivey initially posted a video on X about the attempted visit, saying that he represents Abrego Garcia, and that the Salvadoran government stonewalled his efforts.

MARYLAND DEMOCRAT IVEY FURIOUS NOT GIVEN ACCESS TO KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA IN EL SALVADOR

U.S Rep Glenn Ivey and Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia

Conservatives and the White House are slamming Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., for making a "shameful" Memorial Day trip to El Salvador to attempt to visit deported illegal and suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images and Fox News)

He urged Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday to present evidence in court that Garcia is an illegal immigrant. Democrats have maintained that Garcia was denied due process when he was deported despite being in the United States for years. 

"Let us be crystal clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia will never be on American streets again," a Homeland Security post on X states. "Advocating for an illegal alien, MS-13 gang member, human trafficker and wife beater over ACTUAL Maryland constituents victimized by illegal alien crime is appalling."

Since his deportation, several Democrats have attempted to visit Garcia in the El Salvadoran prison where he's being held to conduct wellness checks.  

DEM IMMIGRATION TALKING POINTS FIZZLE AS DARK PICTURE OF ABREGO GARCIA EMERGES

New audio reveals Abrego Garcia’s alleged abuse of his wife Video

The Trump administration has pointed to evidence that Abrego Garcia was involved with MS-13 and human trafficking. It has also cited court documents detailing Abrego Garcia’s alleged physical abuse of his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura. 

Meanwhile, Democrats describe him as a "Maryland man" who was not given his due process in court before being deported. 

Trump holding a photo showing Garcia's hands with tattoos

President Donald Trump showing gang tattoos allegedly belonging to Kilmar Abrego Garcia. (President Trump/Truth Social)

"If there is nothing to hide, cut the crap. Let his lawyer and I check on him," Ivey said in his video message. "I’m the congressman who represents Kilmar and I came all the way down from the United States after we contacted their ambassador, after we made formal requests through our ambassador to the El Salvadoran government, and we came here to visit him today."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ivey's office. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

