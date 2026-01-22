Dems silent on Minnesota church disruption after pressing Bondi to use FACE Act on pro-lifers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic headliners of a letter sent just months ago that demanded Attorney General Pam Bondi "fully enforce" the FACE Act against pro-life demonstrators were silent when asked by Fox News Digital if the same emphasis should be put toward prosecuting the Minnesota church disruptors.

With Bondi now bringing FACE Act charges against the agitators disrupting a Baptist service Jan. 18, those Democrats who signed the letter may face a narrowing decision, publicly back the prosecutions under the FACE Act, break with the same attorney general they pressured in 2025, or remain silent as Republicans demand prosecutions in this aspect.

In March 2025, Democratic Reps. Sean Casten and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois and Jerrold Nadler of New York headlined the 75-member letter demanding that Bondi "fully enforce the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and ensure women and health care providers are not threatened, harassed, or abused while trying to enter reproductive health care facilities."

Fox News Digital reached out by email and phone to the offices of Casten, Schakowsky and Nadler to ask whether they would similarly agree to have the law — originally spearheaded by "liberal lion" Ted Kennedy — be used in earnest as well against left-wing agitators who disrupted a Twin Cities church service in mid-January.

MAGISTRATE JUDGE REJECTS CHARGES AGAINST DON LEMON IN CONNECTION WITH ANTI-ICE CHURCH PROTEST

One of the reverends at the Baptist church was reportedly connected with local Immigration and Customs Enforcemet (ICE) operations.

The three lawmakers did not respond when asked whether Bondi should similarly pursue federal FACE Act charges against the agitators or whether they had any further comment on the heckling of the minister by people like former CNN host Don Lemon.

Fox News Digital also reached out to as many of the other 72 Democrats listed as possible — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Bonnie Watson-Coleman, D-N.J., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. — but received a response from only one.

A representative for Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., acknowledged the inquiry and said they were "looking into" the matter.

MINNESOTA PASTOR CONDEMNS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS WHO INTERRUPTED SERVICE: ‘SHAMEFUL AND UNLAWFUL’

In their letter, the Democrats wrote that limiting the Department of Justice from enforcing "bipartisan law will put at risk the well-being and security of patients, providers, and others at reproductive health care facilities."

"Individuals have the right to freedom of speech and the right to peacefully gather to protest, " they wrote. "However, individuals do not have the right to use physical force or intimidation as these acts pose a threat to those attempting to access a range of health care services — from abortion care to breast cancer screenings, prenatal care, reproductive counseling, and in-vitro fertilization."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FACE Act has provisions for both abortion clinics and public exercise of First Amendment rights to freedom of religion.

Nonetheless, Bondi’s office has already pursued charges against alleged disruptors, including Chauntyll Louisa Allen — a St. Paul, Minnesota,school board member — and Nekima Levy Armstrong, who authorities said played a "key role" in organizing the "coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul."

"Listen loud and clear, we do not tolerate attacks on places of worship," Bondi tweeted after the incident.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and Charlie Horan contributed to this report.