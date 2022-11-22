Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees

The House Democratic leadership had nothing to say this week about GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot three of their members from their committed assignments when Republicans take power in January.

Fox News Digital reached out to every member of the present Democratic leadership — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn — about the topic, but no response was provided. The top three Democrats likely to ascend to the leadership ladder next Congress – Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar – also declined to comment.

While Democratic leaders had no comment on McCarthy's threat, rank-and-file Democrats have lashed out at the idea that Reps. Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and "Squad" member Ilhan Omar will get kicked out of some committees next Congress.

"He’s trying to silence a powerful voice, singling out the only Muslim on the committee, and stoking extremism and division," said Representative-elect Greg Casar, D-Texas.

McCarthy, the Republican designee for the next House speaker, told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that when his party takes control of the House in January, it will make good on a long-held promise to bar Omar, Schiff and Swalwell from committees.

The GOP leader said Swalwell's prior association with a Chinese spy, Schiff’s promotion of Russia collusion theories and Omar’s criticism of Israel were disqualifying.

"One thing I said from the very beginning, Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector," said McCarthy. "Why would we ever give him a security clearance and the secrets to America? So, I will not allow him to be on" the House Intelligence Committee, where he currently serves under Democratic leadership.



"You have Adam Schiff, who lied to the American public time and again. We will not allow him to be on the [Intelligence] Committee either," McCarthy added. Schiff now chairs that committee.

"Look at Congresswoman Omar , her antisemitic comments that have gone forward," McCarthy added. "We're not going to allow her to be on Foreign Affairs," where she serves today.

Omar, D-Minn., claimed that McCarthy's pledge was just another example of Republicans turning her into a target.

"From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House floor and through millions of dollars of campaign ads," said Omar. "McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred — including threatening to strip me from my committee — does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with. It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis."

Schiff's office did not return a request for comment on this story. Swalwell's congressional office was unfazed by McCarthy's pledge.

"Please circle back if Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker," a spokesperson for Swalwell told Fox News Digital.