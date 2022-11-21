Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell hit back at McCarthy over pledge to block them from House committees

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's pledge to block Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff and "Squad" member Ilhan Omar from committees next Congress drew a strong response from the lawmakers.

Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who has been accused of making antisemitic statements, claimed that McCarthy's pledge was just another example of her being targeted by Republicans.

"From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and through millions of dollars of campaign ads," said Omar. "McCarthy’s effort to repeatedly single me out for scorn and hatred—including threatening to strip me from my committee—does nothing to address the issues our constituents deal with. It does nothing to address inflation, healthcare, or solve the climate crisis."

Omar said the "constant stream of hate" from conservatives has led "led to hundreds of death threats and credible plots against me and my family."

MCCARTHY VOWS TO REMOVE SWALWELL, SCHIFF, OMAR FROM HOUSE COMMITTEES

"Instead of doing anything to address the open hostility towards religious minorities in his party, McCarthy is now lifting up people like Marjorie Taylor Greene … and so many others," she said.

HOUSE GOP MAJORITY YOUNGER, MORE DIVERSE THAN IT'S BEEN IN YEARS

McCarthy, the Republican designee for the next House speaker, told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that when his party takes control of the House in January, it will make good on a long-held promise to bar Omar, Schiff and Swalwell from committees.

The GOP leader said that Swalwell's prior association with a Chinese spy, Schiff’s promotion of Russia collusion theories and Omar’s criticism of Israel were disqualifying.

"One thing I said from the very beginning, Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector," said McCarthy. "Why would we ever give him a security clearance and the secrets to America? So, I will not allow him to be on" the House Intelligence Committee.

"You have Adam Schiff, who lied to the American public time and again – we will not allow him to be on the [Intlligence] Committee either," McCarthy added. "Look at Congresswoman Omar , her antisemitic comments that have gone forward. We're not going to allow her to be on Foreign Affairs."

Schiff's office did not return request for comment on this story. Swalwell's congressional office, meanwhile, was un-phased by McCarthy's pledge.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please circle back if Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker," a spokeswoman for Swalwell told Fox News Digital.