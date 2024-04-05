Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Dems propose renaming Florida federal prison after Trump following GOP effort to change DC airport name

The move comes in response to a House GOP effort to rename Washington D.C. main international airport after the former president

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Never-Trump Republicans say 'we have to' return to MAGA citing Biden failures Video

Never-Trump Republicans say 'we have to' return to MAGA citing Biden failures

Some Republicans who said they would never support former President Trump again appear poised to do just that come November, as they feel President Biden's policies and leadership cannot be allowed a second term.

Congressional Democrats are seeking to rename a federal prison in South Florida after former President Trump in response to a Republican effort to rename Washington, D.C.’s main international airport after the ex-commander-in-chief. 

Reps. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, Jared Moskowitz of Florida and John Garamendi of California, introduced a two-page measure Friday to redesignate the Miami Federal Correctional Institution — a low-security facility that male inmates — to the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution. 

The move is in response to legislation unveiled by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., and is also backed by six other House Republicans, to rename Washington Dulles International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL FREE JAN. 6 RIOTERS ON FIRST DAY IF RE-ELECTED

A split image of former President Trump and Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly

A GOP proposal to rename Washington, DC's main international airport after Donald Trump has angered Democrats. (Scott Olson/Getty Images and Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles after Donald Trump, I said the more fitting option would be to rename a federal prison," Connolly said in a statement announcing his bill. "I see no reason to wait."

"Donald Trump faces nearly 100 felony charges. He has been found liable of sexual abuse and, subsequently, for defaming the victim of that abuse," he added. "He has been fined hundreds of millions of dollars in a civil fraud case. It is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name."

TRUMP ROLLS OUT 2024 TRADE POLICY THAT WOULD 'TAX CHINA TO BUILD UP AMERICA,' REWARD US PRODUCERS

Trump and an image of a federal prison in Miami, Florida

Some House Democrats have proposed naming the Federal Correction Institute Miami after former President Trump.  (Getty Image; Federal Bureau of Prisons)

In a news release announcing his proposal, Reschenthaler cited Trump's energy and economic record, border policies that resulted in historically low illegal immigration figures, and his stance against China and support of Israel. 

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," he said. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."

Moskowitz noted that "everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings" but that "he’s never had his name on a federal building before."

A split image of former President Trump and a sign welcoming travelers to Dulles International Airport

A group of House Republicans is pushing to have Dulles International Airport renamed for former President Trump. ( Spencer Platt/Getty Images and DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Reschenthaler's office and the Trump campaign for commitment. 

Trump faces dozens of criminal charges across four indictments, including election interference allegations in Georgia, a hush-money trial in New York in which he is accused of falsifying business records, and allegations in Florida that he allegedly mishandled classified documents. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics