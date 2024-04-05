Dems propose renaming Florida federal prison after Trump following GOP effort to change DC airport name

Congressional Democrats are seeking to rename a federal prison in South Florida after former President Trump in response to a Republican effort to rename Washington, D.C.’s main international airport after the ex-commander-in-chief.

Reps. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, Jared Moskowitz of Florida and John Garamendi of California, introduced a two-page measure Friday to redesignate the Miami Federal Correctional Institution — a low-security facility that male inmates — to the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.

The move is in response to legislation unveiled by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., and is also backed by six other House Republicans, to rename Washington Dulles International Airport as Donald J. Trump International Airport.

"When our Republican colleagues introduced their bill to rename Dulles after Donald Trump, I said the more fitting option would be to rename a federal prison," Connolly said in a statement announcing his bill. "I see no reason to wait."

"Donald Trump faces nearly 100 felony charges. He has been found liable of sexual abuse and, subsequently, for defaming the victim of that abuse," he added. "He has been fined hundreds of millions of dollars in a civil fraud case. It is only right that the closest federal prison to Mar-a-Lago should bear his name."

In a news release announcing his proposal, Reschenthaler cited Trump's energy and economic record, border policies that resulted in historically low illegal immigration figures, and his stance against China and support of Israel.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," he said. "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity, and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."

Moskowitz noted that "everyone knows President Trump loves to write his name in gold letters on all his buildings" but that "he’s never had his name on a federal building before."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Reschenthaler's office and the Trump campaign for commitment.

Trump faces dozens of criminal charges across four indictments, including election interference allegations in Georgia, a hush-money trial in New York in which he is accused of falsifying business records, and allegations in Florida that he allegedly mishandled classified documents.