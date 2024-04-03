Dems lose it over GOP plan to rename DC airport after Trump: 'Find a federal prison'

Democrats are reacting furiously to a new GOP proposal to rename Washington, D.C.’s main international airport after former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., unveiled a bill backed by six of his fellow House Republicans to change the name of Washington Dulles International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport.

While the bill likely has little chance of being passed in the current Congress, it did succeed in triggering the ex-president’s critics when the legislative text was unveiled on Tuesday.

TRUMP SPOTLIGHTS 'BIDEN'S BORDER BLOODBATH' DURING STOP IN CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND STATE HE LOST IN 2020

"Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison," said Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., whose district partially covers Dulles.

The rest is in the district represented by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., who sounded off, "This is just another in a long list of instances where extreme House Republicans have shown how unserious & delusional they are."

TRUMP AIMS TO LEVEL PLAYING FIELD IN FUNDRAISING BATTLE WITH BIDEN AS GOP BILLIONAIRES COME TO THE RESCUE

"Let's get to work on the real issues the American people sent us here for — not renaming an airport after someone who sought to undermine our democracy," Wexton said.

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said he was at the transit hub with worried families when Trump’s travel ban on terror-prone countries, most of them predominantly Muslim, was fueling "chaos" at major airports.

"One of Trump’s first acts as president was a racist Muslim ban that blocked permanent American residents from their own country," Beyer said. "I went to Dulles to try to help innocent people caught up in the chaos. I remember grandparents detained for hours as their terrified families waited."

Reschenthaler’s fellow Pennsylvanian, Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., said, "Dulles is an old, ugly airport that no one wants to see. So I think this is a fitting tribute to [the 45th president]."

BIDEN RIPPED IN NEW AD SPOTLIGHTING HIS IMMIGRATION RECORD AS BORDER CRISIS ESCALATES: 'TRUMP WAS RIGHT'

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., called the bill’s supporters "children, competing for the attention of an abusive parent."

Fox News Digital reached out to Reschenthaler for comment on the Democrats' response.

Reschenthaler told Fox News Digital of his bill on Tuesday, "As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dulles is a busy international hub that's critical for lawmakers and other Washington officials' travel, particularly for airlines and routes that do not operate out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, its smaller domestic counterpart also located in Virginia.

Dulles was ranked 33rd out of 764 U.S. airports in terms of passenger traffic in 2023, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With domestic and international travel combined, roughly 25 million passengers went through Dulles last year.