Acting FEMA administrator out after pushing back against Trump agency plans

'Cameron Hamilton is no longer serving in this capacity,' a FEMA spokesperson confirmed

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
The acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is no longer with the agency – just a day after telling lawmakers that cutting FEMA, as President Donald Trump has proposed, is a bad move. 

Cameron Hamilton, who previously served as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy with SEAL Team 8, has led FEMA since January. 

"Effective today, David Richardson is now serving as the Senior Official Performing the duties of the FEMA Administrator," a FEMA spokesperson said in a Thursday email to Fox News Digital. "Cameron Hamilton is no longer serving in this capacity."

‘FEMA IS NOT GOOD’: TRUMP ANNOUNCES AGENCY OVERHAUL DURING VISIT TO NORTH CAROLINA 

Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Troy Edgar and Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski requested Hamilton appear at Homeland Security headquarters Thursday morning and informed him of his ouster, Politico reported. 

Cam Hamilton

Acting FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton appears before a Homeland Security Subcommittee Hearing on Oversight on Capitol Hill on May 7, 2025. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

While Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have voiced support for eradicating FEMA, Hamilton cautioned Wednesday against eliminating the agency. 

"I do not believe it is in the best interest of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency," Hamilton told lawmakers on the House Committee on Appropriations. 

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for the first time since his inauguration

President Donald Trump visited North Carolina in January to oversee the state's efforts to recover from Hurricane Helene, more than 120 days after the storm struck the state. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Days after his inauguration in January, Trump visited North Carolina to oversee the state's efforts to recover from Hurricane Helene, more than 120 days after the storm struck the state. On the trip, Trump floated plans to gut FEMA, which oversaw the disaster relief efforts. 

"I'll also be signing an executive order to begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA," Trump told reporters in North Carolina. "I think, frankly, FEMA is not good."

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

