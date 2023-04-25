Dems backing controversial Biden nominee interested in 'abusing power' for 'political agendas': GOP senator

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., claimed President Joe Biden's Department of Labor (DOL) nominee is "more concerned with abusing power to carry out political agendas than preserving responsible leadership," as the Senate prepares a vote.

Biden nominated Julie Su to lead the DOL in March, but faced immediate pushback from not only the GOP, but from small business owners nationwide who claimed she is "anti-worker."

Despite pushback, the Senate labor panel is expected to hold a vote on Su's nomination Wednesday to make an official decision on her possible appointment.

"The secretary of Labor’s role is to enforce laws without bias, not to be a crusader against job creators on behalf of politically connected labor unions like those supporting Julie Su and Democrat politicians," Mullin told Fox News Digital Tuesday. "It’s clear Su and her supporters are more concerned with abusing power to carry out political agendas than preserving responsible leadership at the Department of Labor."

The senator claimed that the left are out-of-touch with the working class, and that Republicans "refuse to confirm an activist who puts an anti-business, anti-worker political agenda ahead of enforcing our labor laws as written."

"Everyone in America knows that labor has two sides and jobs simply do not exist without entrepreneurs taking the risk to start a business. What’s ironic about Democrats’ perspective is that employers are employees themselves, and in a good company everyone rows in the same direction. While Leftists attack small business owners through a narrow lens, conservative Republicans are bringing together employer and employee perspectives to vet nominees and actually solve problems," Mullin said.

After the "Stand Against Su" campaign claimed the nominee tightened employment regulations in California during her time as head of the Golden State's main labor agency, Mullin made his case for why he opposes her nomination.

"Those of us with business experience understand the needs of the American worker firsthand, which is why we refuse to confirm an activist who puts an anti-business, anti-worker political agenda ahead of enforcing our labor laws as written."

Su, who has also reportedly pushed critical race theory (CRT) teachings for years, was nominated to replace former Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

