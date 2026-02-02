Trump ‘ask us’ doctrine explained as protests rage in far left states

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has vowed not to bring federal law enforcement into Democrat cities amid protests "unless and until" officials there "ask us" for help— and do so politely.

The president, over the weekend, announced that he directed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "under no circumstances" put federal law enforcement inside far-left states to aid in protests unless they ask for help.

"I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday.

The president said, however, that the federal government will "guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists."

"Please be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful in this protection of Federal Government Property," the president wrote. "There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers, there will be no punching or kicking the headlights of our cars, and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles, or at our Patriot Warriors. If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence."

It is unclear if the phrase "equal, or more, consequence" refers to criminal charges.

Trump said the statement serves as notice to local governments that they must protect their own state and local property and are obligated to protect federal property, including buildings and parks.

The "ask us" policy would be for local governments who are "unable to handle the insurrectionists, agitators and anarchists" involved in protests.

The president said if local governments "ask us," he will ensure that federal law enforcement officers "immediately go to the location where such help is requested, and take care of the situation very easily and methodically."

The president pointed to the Los Angeles Riots one year ago, and quoted a police chief who said: "We couldn’t have done it without the help of the Federal Government.’’

The president said that local governments, governors and mayors should use the word "PLEASE" if they decide to request federal assistance.

"Remember that I stated, in the strongest of language, to BEWARE—ICE, Border Patrol or, if necessary, our Military, will be extremely powerful and tough in the protection of our Federal Property," he wrote.

"We will not allow our Courthouses, Federal Buildings, or anything else under our protection, to be damaged in any way, shape, or form. I was elected on a Policy of Border Control (which has now been perfected!), National Security, and LAW AND ORDER—That’s what America wants, and that’s what America is getting!"

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.