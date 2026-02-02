Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

White House

Trump ‘ask us’ doctrine explained as protests rage in far left states

Trump says local governments need to 'ask us' for federal assistance with protests

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
close
Trump says Democrat-run cities won't get federal help for protests unless requested Video

Trump says Democrat-run cities won't get federal help for protests unless requested

‘Saturday in America’ host Kayleigh McEnany discusses President Donald Trump’s pivot on federal aid to Democrat-run cities amid tensions over anti-ICE protests on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has vowed not to bring federal law enforcement into Democrat cities amid protests "unless and until" officials there "ask us" for help— and do so politely.

The president, over the weekend, announced that he directed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "under no circumstances" put federal law enforcement inside far-left states to aid in protests unless they ask for help. 

TRUMP VOWS NOT TO HELP BLUE CITIES WITH RIOTS, INSTRUCTS ICE AND BORDER PATROL TO PROTECT FEDERAL PROPERTY

"I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday.

Donald Trump aboard Air Force One

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One as he travels from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 31, 2026. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The president said, however, that the federal government will "guard, and very powerfully so, any and all Federal Buildings that are being attacked by these highly paid Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists."

"Please be aware that I have instructed ICE and/or Border Patrol to be very forceful in this protection of Federal Government Property," the president wrote. "There will be no spitting in the faces of our Officers, there will be no punching or kicking the headlights of our cars, and there will be no rock or brick throwing at our vehicles, or at our Patriot Warriors. If there is, those people will suffer an equal, or more, consequence."

Protesters walk in a large group through downtown streets toward a federal immigration facility.

Hundreds of people march from Portland City Hall to an ICE facility to protest the agency’s actions in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 1, 2026. (Sean Bascom/Anadolu via Getty Images)

It is unclear if the phrase "equal, or more, consequence" refers to criminal charges.

Trump said the statement serves as notice to local governments that they must protect their own state and local property and are obligated to protect federal property, including buildings and parks.

DEMS BLASTED FOR TRYING TO ‘DEPORT’ ICE FROM SWING COUNTY, REFERENCING ‘BLOOD MONEY’ RENT

The "ask us" policy would be for local governments who are "unable to handle the insurrectionists, agitators and anarchists" involved in protests.

The president said if local governments "ask us," he will ensure that federal law enforcement officers "immediately go to the location where such help is requested, and take care of the situation very easily and methodically."

The president pointed to the Los Angeles Riots one year ago, and quoted a police chief who said: "We couldn’t have done it without the help of the Federal Government.’’

Crowd-control weapons are fired as a large group of demonstrators approaches a secured federal facility in Portland.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deploy pepper balls, tear gas, and flashbang grenades as hundreds of protesters march from Portland City Hall to an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 1, 2026. (Sean Bascom/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The president said that local governments, governors and mayors should use the word "PLEASE" if they decide to request federal assistance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Remember that I stated, in the strongest of language, to BEWARE—ICE, Border Patrol or, if necessary, our Military, will be extremely powerful and tough in the protection of our Federal Property," he wrote. 

"We will not allow our Courthouses, Federal Buildings, or anything else under our protection, to be damaged in any way, shape, or form. I was elected on a Policy of Border Control (which has now been perfected!), National Security, and LAW AND ORDER—That’s what America wants, and that’s what America is getting!"

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue