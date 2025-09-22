Democrats skip Charlie Kirk Arizona memorial after 58 vote against House resolution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dems' disdain for Charlie Kirk showed, even on the day of his memorial.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, slammed others in her party for not opposing the resolution honoring him, saying it "hurt [her] heart" that only two White Democrats voted no.

She claimed Kirk's rhetoric targeted people of color. In total, 58 House Dems voted against it. President Trump fired back: "It tells you that they're deranged."

Despite calls to deescalate, Dems still labeled Trump a fascist and skipped Kirk's memorial in Arizona, and only six attended the earlier Capitol vigil.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who are among Kirk's harshest critics, also didn't hold back. Omar claimed Kirk's legacy belongs "in the dustbin of history."

Ocasio-Cortez previously called Kirk's views "ignorant [and] uneducated."

At the memorial, former Trump administration official Ben Carson appeared to fire back: "I've seen him run circles around people with college degrees."