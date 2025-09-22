Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Democrats skip Charlie Kirk Arizona memorial after 58 vote against House resolution

58 House Democrats recently voted against resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published | Updated
Charlie Kirk memorial draws record 90,000 attendees Video

Charlie Kirk memorial draws record 90,000 attendees

The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discuss the most memorable moments of Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona.

The Dems' disdain for Charlie Kirk showed, even on the day of his memorial. 

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, slammed others in her party for not opposing the resolution honoring him, saying it "hurt [her] heart" that only two White Democrats voted no.

She claimed Kirk's rhetoric targeted people of color. In total, 58 House Dems voted against it. President Trump fired back: "It tells you that they're deranged."

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO THE GAMBITS TO AVOID A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS 

Erika Kirk at Charlie Kirk memorial

Erika Kirk gets emotional during a memorial service for her husband, Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

people in crowd at Kirk service

People listen during a worship song before the start of a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (John Locher/AP)

Despite calls to deescalate, Dems still labeled Trump a fascist and skipped Kirk's memorial in Arizona, and only six attended the earlier Capitol vigil.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who are among Kirk's harshest critics, also didn't hold back. Omar claimed Kirk's legacy belongs "in the dustbin of history."

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: CONGRESS FAILS TO LOWER POLITICAL TEMPERATURE AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

AOC in New York in May 2025

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the NYCLU's May Day rally for workers and immigrants' rights at Foley Square on May 1, 2025, in New York. (Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo)

Ocasio-Cortez previously called Kirk's views "ignorant [and] uneducated." 

At the memorial, former Trump administration official Ben Carson appeared to fire back: "I've seen him run circles around people with college degrees."

