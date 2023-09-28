Democrats decry House impeachment hearing of Biden: 'Waste of time'

Democrats vehemently decried the first House Oversight Committee’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Thursday as a "waste of time" and "illegitimate" as Congress simultaneously races against the clock to pass a Continuing Resolution (CR) deal and prevent a looming government shutdown before Saturday’s deadline.

"Republican extremism is rearing its ugly head," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters Thursday morning. "They are wasting time and taxpayer dollars on an illegitimate Impeachment Inquiry when we're about 48 hours away or so from an extreme MAGA, republican government shutdown — and this is what they're focused on, an illegitimate impeachment inquiry as opposed to doing the business of the American people."

Other Democrats followed suit on X, formerly known as Twitter, joined in on the criticisms of the hearing.

"The government shuts down in TWO DAYS, and House Republicans are… wasting time today holding a sham impeachment hearing??? Stop playing political games. Do your jobs. Fund the government," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., posted to X. The Congresswoman previously voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in 2021.

MACE CALLS DEM CLAIMS ON IMPEACHMENT PUSH 'COMPLETE AND TOTAL BULLS---'

California state Democrat and Mayor of Long Beach, Robert Garcia, said on X: "We are going to hit back on every lie and conspiracy theory."

"We are ready to push back on a sham impeachment inquiry," Garcia posted Wednesday evening.

Texas House Democrat candidate, Greg Casar — who is backed by big progressive PAC Justice Democrats — called the impeachment hearing "baseless."

"My job is to defend the truth, while extremist Republicans try to defend Trump through their fact-free inquiry against President Biden," Cesar posted to X.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., posted a snarky photo with a thumbs up and holding a box of Bud Light with a sign saying: "TO: REP. COMER & HIS SQUAD A PROFILE IN COURAGE CAN MAKE A GUY THIRSTY. CONGRATULATIONS, THIS BUD'S FOR YOU.

HUGS & KISSES: JOHN FETTERMAN."

New Mexico Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury said in a video posted to X the hearing was essentially "continued peddling of conspiracy theories" and said it was part of "continued efforts of Donald Trump to undermine our institutions and our democracy."

"And to distract from his own 91 counts of criminal indictment and his own twice impeachment — which is, of course never happened of any president ever before — because of his attempts to overthrow a fair and free election and his attempts, and his attempts to bribe a foreign official, which is part of the matter at hand," she said.

HOUSE GOP TO PRESENT EVIDENCE AGAINST BIDEN IN FIRST IMPEACHMENT HEARING

House Republicans on Thursday morning presented evidence uncovered to date as part of their investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings while examining "the value" of an impeachment inquiry.

"The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has uncovered a mountain of evidence revealing how Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain," Chairman of the Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said in his opening statement. "For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s corrupt business schemes."

"Evidence reveals that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke, dined, and developed relationships with his family’s foreign business targets. These business targets include foreign oligarchs who sent millions of dollars to his family," Comer said. "It also includes a Chinese national who wired a quarter of a million dollars to his son."

Comer was referring to subpoenaed Hunter Biden financial records, which revealed he received two wires originating from Beijing and linked to BHR Partners in 2019.

Fox News Digital first reported that Hunter Biden received the wire payments, which originated in Beijing, for more than $250,000 from Chinese business partners during the summer of 2019 — wires that listed the Delaware home of Joe Biden as the beneficiary address for the funds.

HUNTER BIDEN RECEIVED $250K WIRES ORIGINATING IN BEIJING WITH BENEFICIARY ADDRESS LISTED AS JOE BIDEN'S HOME

In his opening statements, Comer said the committee "uncovered how the Biden's and their associates created over 20 shell companies, most of which were created when Joe Biden was vice president and raked in over $20 million between 2014 and 2019," and "also identified nine Biden family members who have participated in or benefited from these shady business schemes."

"And what were the Biden's selling to make all this money? Joe Biden himself," Comer continued. "Joe Biden is the brand, and Joe Biden showed up at least two dozen times with business targets and associates sending signals of access, influence and power to those prepared to pay for it."

Committee Democrats repeatedly accused Republicans of taking cues from Trump in launching the inquiry and used the opportunity to highlight the former president’s myriad legal issues.

"President Trump has gone on his social media account and said we should be impeaching President Biden," Ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in his opening statement. "Kevin McCarthy said we have an impeachment inquiry. You draw the conclusion. Directly or indirectly, this impeachment inquiry was a result of President Trump's pressure."

White House spokesperson Sharon Yang said in a statement Thursday: "Today, House Republicans wasted hours peddling debunked lies, even as their own witnesses admitted there is no evidence that merits this baseless stunt. This flop was a failed effort to distract from their own chaos and inability to govern that is careening the country towards an unnecessary government shutdown that will hurt American families.

"Congressional Republicans have also made clear that this fact-free stunt will continue even if the government shuts down because they believe these partisan political attacks are more important than ensuring our troops get paid, funding efforts to fight fentanyl trafficking, making sure kids and infants have access to food assistance, and more. President Biden will always stay focused on the priorities of the American people – not these political games House Republicans have chosen to pursue instead of doing their jobs."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, Jessica Chasmar and Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.