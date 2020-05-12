Democrats' $3T coronavirus relief bill extends stimulus checks to certain undocumented immigrants

The Democrats' new $3 trillion coronavirus relief legislation expands direct payment eligibility to many more people than last time, including undocumented immigrants who pay taxes.

Each eligible person would receive $1,200 stimulus checks, up to $6,000 per household, according to the newly released legislation.

For example, a married couple filing taxes jointly would receive $2,400. They would get an additional $1,200 for each of their dependents, up to three, for a maximum benefit of $6,000.

HOUSE DEMS UNVEIL CORONAVIRUS BILL ESTIMATED TO COST $3T, IN LARGEST STIMULUS PACKAGE YET

Under the first round of checks, eligible individuals got a one-time payment of up to $1,200, or $2,400 per couple, plus $500 for each child up to age 16.

Those terms frustrated many progressives, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., by excluding many college-aged kids from ages 17 to 24, as well as undocumented immigrants who paid taxes.

The new round of legislation that's set for a vote in the House on Friday aims to change the "shortcomings" of the initial round of payments, House Democrats say.

College students, non-child dependents and immigrants who pay taxes would also be eligible to receive the $1,200 payment. In addition, families would be eligible for retroactive $500 dependent payments they missed out on last time, according to a House aide.

AOC OFFERS ADVICE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE TO GET AROUND STIMULUS CHECK EXCLUSION

Undocumented immigrants without a social security number can still file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). These ITIN filers could receive the full $1,200 under the Democrats' new plan.

ITIN filers are commonly undocumented immigrants. Legal immigrants working in the United States typically need to get Social Security numbers to get paid, just like American citizens.

Income caps would be the same as the previous round of legislation. Individuals making up to $75,000 would receive the full benefit and those making up to $99,000 would get a reduced payout. Married couples filing jointly making up to $150,000 would get the full stimulus amount, while those making up to $198,000 would be eligible for some payout.

The legislation is expected to pass the Democrat-controlled House on Friday, but it faces hurdles in the GOP-led Senate where Republicans want to put a pause on stimulus spending.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Fox Business Network's Hillary Vaughn contributed to this report.