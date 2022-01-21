Federal grand jury subpoenas Rep. Cuellar, wife, and associates in Azerbaijan-tied probe: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal grand jury probe that resulted in the raid of the home of Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar has reportedly begun issuing subpoenas.

According to a report from ABC News, the grand jury has issued relations to ties between U.S. companies and related to ties to Azerbaijan and includes a subpoena of records related to Cuellar, his wife Imelda, and at least one of his campaign staffers.

It is not clear whether Cuellar or his wife are direct targets of the probe but the subpoenas reportedly seek records "relating to anything of value" related to Cuellar’s relationship with certain business leaders and foreign officials and asks for records related to "work, act, favor, or service" that Cuellar may have provided to foreign companies.

In the past, Cuellar has served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus and met with multiple Azerbaijani officials, including the country's ambassador, Elin Suleymanov.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Unit, which investigates bribery and government integrity, is involved in the investigation.

Cuellar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told Fox News earlier this week that the congressman is fully cooperating with authorities.

Rumors about the potential investigation began swirling earlier this week when FBI agents were spotted at Cuellar’s home and campaign headquarters in Laredo, Texas. The FBI later confirmed their presence in a statement.

"The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," the FBI said in a statement to Fox News Wednesday. The agency did not provide any more information when contacted Thursday, citing the investigation's status as ongoing.

Cuellar, who represents Texas’ 28th district that stretches from San Antonio to Laredo and to Rio Grande City, has been one of the most outspoken liberal critics of the Biden administration's border policy and has called for Vice President Kamala Harris to be replaced as President Biden's "border czar."

Cuellar is set to defend his seat in Congress in a primary election in early March.