Federal grand jury subpoenas Rep. Cuellar, wife, and associates in Azerbaijan-tied probe: report

Cuellar's wife and at least one campaign staffer were also subpoenaed

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Henry Cuellar to Biden administration: 'If you think open borders is popular, you're very wrong' Video

Henry Cuellar to Biden administration: 'If you think open borders is popular, you're very wrong'

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, on the migrant surge.

A federal grand jury probe that resulted in the raid of the home of Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar has reportedly begun issuing subpoenas.

According to a report from ABC News, the grand jury has issued relations to ties between U.S. companies and related to ties to Azerbaijan and includes a subpoena of records related to Cuellar, his wife Imelda, and at least one of his campaign staffers.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cuellar urged the Biden administration to name former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson as a border czar. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

FBI AGENTS SPOTTED OUTSIDE HOME OF DEMOCRATIC REP. HENRY CUELLAR

It is not clear whether Cuellar or his wife are direct targets of the probe but the subpoenas reportedly seek records "relating to anything of value" related to Cuellar’s relationship with certain business leaders and foreign officials and asks for records related to "work, act, favor, or service" that Cuellar may have provided to foreign companies.

In the past, Cuellar has served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus and met with multiple Azerbaijani officials, including the country's ambassador, Elin Suleymanov.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Unit, which investigates bribery and government integrity, is involved in the investigation.

FORMER OBAMA OFFICIAL REJECTS BIDEN'S CLAIM THAT FOX NEWS REPORTER'S QUESTION ON PUTIN WAS 'STUPID'

Cuellar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment but told Fox News earlier this week that the congressman is fully cooperating with authorities.

Rumors about the potential investigation began swirling earlier this week when FBI agents were spotted at Cuellar’s home and campaign headquarters in Laredo, Texas. The FBI later confirmed their presence in a statement. 

"The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," the FBI said in a statement to Fox News Wednesday. The agency did not provide any more information when contacted Thursday, citing the investigation's status as ongoing.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 9: Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, hold up a border map as he speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Jan. 09, 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Cuellar, who represents Texas’ 28th district that stretches from San Antonio to Laredo and to Rio Grande City, has been one of the most outspoken liberal critics of the Biden administration's border policy and has called for Vice President Kamala Harris to be replaced as President Biden's "border czar."

Cuellar is set to defend his seat in Congress in a primary election in early March.

