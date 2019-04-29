Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Democratic NJ mayor resigns, charged with election interference

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Democratic New Jersey mayor resigned on Sunday after he was accused of interfering with the elections process.

Francesco Caramagna, the former mayor of Elmwood Park, stepped down after a complaint was filed earlier this month, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Francesco Caramagna, 74, resigned on Sunday as mayor of Elmwood Park, New Jersey, officials said. (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

The 74-year-old was accused of filling out portions of mail-in ballots and primary election ballot certifications of registered voters in Elmwood Park.

On Monday, Caramagna was charged with interfering with the secrecy of the election process. Investigators allege he did just that between March 2017 and November 2018.

Caramagna is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

