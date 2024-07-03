Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Democratic donors unsure if Biden campaign can continue: reports

The Biden campaign held a phone conference with top donors and fundraising chairs on Monday evening

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Democratic donors are torn about the future viability of President Biden's presidential campaign, according to reports.

The president held a campaign call with top fundraising chairs and donors on Monday evening, during which his staff addressed the disastrous debate performance that sparked widespread anxiety about his mental capacity.

"It was good, honest assessment – no surprising questions nor surprising answers but it was good for them to do," one participant in the call reportedly told ABC.

BIDEN'S CANDIDACY REMAINS UNDER THREAT AS TOP DEMOCRATIC DONORS GET COLD FEET

Biden looking upward

President Joe Biden looks up at the rain during his remarks during an event to promote American investments and jobs in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"They can bring him to do 20 more speeches. He can't recover from this," another donor told ABC on condition of anonymity. 

Others were slightly more optimistic.

"Every time Joe Biden is counted out, he proves his doubters wrong. I have faith he’ll do it this time too," longtime Biden donor Andrew Weinstein told CNN about the Monday night call.

Another donor reportedly told CNN that it was "troubling" to see Biden use a teleprompter while addressing a Hamptons fundraiser audience.

BIDEN MEETING WITH DEMOCRAT GOVERNORS WEDNESDAY AFTER DISASTROUS DEBATE PERFORMANCE

President Biden sets a fundraising record in June, in his 2024 election rematch with former President Trump

President Joe Biden reacts after speaking at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

"Unless he shakes up the campaign and shows leadership, it’s going to be a really, really tough time with money," said one Democrat, identified by The Washington Post as a top fundraiser. 

A Democratic representative in Texas became the first elected official in the party to explicitly call for Biden to end his reelection campaign.

"I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same," Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett said on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Lloyd Doggett speaking

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, leaves the House democrats caucus meeting in the Capitol. ((Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images))

Plans are in the works for Biden to meet on Wednesday with the nation's Democrat governors in the wake of his rough performance during last Thursday's first debate with former President Donald Trump.

Multiple Democratic sources confirmed that the meeting, which is likely to be virtual, was in the process of being scheduled.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

