Democrat in key governor race keeps distance from NYC's Mamdani

Democratic gubernatorial nominee in New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill is once again declining to endorse her party's nominee for mayor in neighboring New York City.

"I am not getting engaged in that race because I’m completely focused on New Jersey. I’m going to let the people of New York decide that race," Sherill said at a gubernatorial candidate forum.

Sherrill's answer comes as some Democrats continue to view Zohran Mamdani as politically toxic given President Donald Trump and Republicans aim to anchor the 33-year-old Democratic socialist mayoral nominee to vulnerable Democrats up for election this year or in next year's midterms.

During Friday's forum, which was hosted by PIX11 News, Sherrill said New Jersey voters weren't asking her about the New York City mayoral race, which has grabbed plenty of national attention after Mamdani soundly defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and nine other Democrats in June's primary to win their party's mayoral nomination.

"People in New Jersey are constantly talking to me about affordability," she said.

"They’re talking to me about their cost, about electricity, about housing prices, etc., about healthcare. They're worried about the freezing of gateway tunnel funds," Sherrill emphasized.

Amid the government shutdown, the Trump administration announced this week that it was halting federal funding for the massive Gateway Tunnel project to build a new rail tunnel between New Jersey and New York City.

Asked a second time during the forum about the New York City race, Sherrill responded, "Again, I’m focused on the New Jersey race, and that’s a New York race. I’m not registered to vote there. So I’m focused here."

While Sherrill's comments at Friday's forum reiterated past statements about Mamdani, her Republican rival in the 2025 ballot box battle to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has accused her of trying to have it both ways.

This summer, GOP New Jersey gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli highlighted in a social media post past comments from Sherrill, including one saying she hasn't weighed in on the New York City race, as well as another of her saying, "if he’s the Democratic candidate, which it sounds like he is, I assume I will."

The Ugandan-born Mamdani, if elected, would become the first Muslim and first millennial mayor of the nation's most populous city. He is the clear frontrunner in the latest public opinion polls in the mayoral race in the Democrat-dominated city.

Mamdani is sitting on double-digit leads over Cuomo, who's running as an independent in the general election, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, in the latest New York City public opinion polls.

While the Democratic National Committee and some top Democrats are backing Mamdani, others have kept their distance and have yet to endorse him.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul did recently endorse Mamdani, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the top two Democrats in Congress and fellow New Yorkers, have declined to support him.

Mamdani surged to the Democratic primary victory thanks to an energetic campaign that put a major focus on affordability and New York City's high cost of living. It was fueled by a massive grassroots army of supporters and backing from top national progressive champions, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Mamdani made smart use of social media platforms, including TikTok, as he engaged low-propensity voters. He proposed eliminating fares to ride New York City's vast bus system, making CUNY (City University of New York) "tuition-free," freezing rents on municipal housing, offering "free childcare" for children up to age 5 and setting up government-run grocery stores.

Mamdani has been heavily criticized by his rivals for his far-left platform, as well as his verbal attacks on Israel, his past critical comments about the New York City Police Department (NYPD), and his proposal to shift certain responsibilities away from the NYPD and focus on social services and community-based programs.