Democrat House member failed to pay property taxes for six months until local media noticed

Gluesenkamp Perez reportedly paid off the past-due taxes only one hour after being pressed by the media

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Washington state policies creating 'nightmare' for business owners

Antique Marketplace owner Carly Willis installs 'hog wire' over her store to try and prevent break-ins after officials and authorities say there's nothing they can do.

A Democratic representative from Washington state did not pay property taxes for six months on an auto repair shop owned with her husband until after a local media outlet asked about it.

Freshman Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., and her husband owned Dean’s Car Care in Portland, Ore., for several years and reportedly made on-time tax payments until 2021. 

When the Nov. 15, 2022, tax deadline rolled around, just days after Gluesenkamp Perez's midterm election win, a payment of about $6,000 was not made.

Gluesenkamp Perez was initially questioned by The Oregonian at 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday regarding the missed payment owed by Dean’s Car Care. Just one hour after being contacted, a payment of the owed $6,592.18 was reportedly made in full at 12:43 p.m., according to the county.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., did not pay taxes on a property for six months. (Tom Williams)

Gluesenkamp Perez's office remained silent until after the balance and interest owed was paid off, providing receipts of the payment in a response to the news outlet.

"Last fall, my husband and I were focused on running our family business, raising our infant, and the final weeks of an intense, hard-fought election campaign," the Democratic congresswoman said in a statement to the Oregonian. "After I was declared the winner, I gave up ownership of the property at 1506 NE Lombard. The property tax bill has been paid in full during the tax year in question."

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wa.

Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez represents Washington's 3rd Congressional District. (Bill Clark)

Gluesenkamp Perez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding the late payment.

