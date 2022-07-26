Democrat-backed group targets Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon over police funding in new ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association is targeting Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in a new ad over her "devastating" state budget plan, claiming it will make the state "less safe" and result in "less cops on the street."

The ad, titled "Lead," is backed by a seven-figure buy paid for by Put Michigan First, a Democratic group that works to promote incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"You want to lead Michigan? You’ve gotta keep people safe," the narrator states in the clip. "Tudor Dixon’s dangerous budget plan could slash up to $500 million from state police across Michigan, threatening funding for thousands of law enforcement jobs."

The ad also features 2017 remarks from the Michigan Association of Police Organizations that claimed a plan similar to that of Tudor's would have a "devastating impact on police department budgets at the state and local levels" and leave law enforcement in Michigan "crippled."

MICHIGAN GOP CANDIDATE TUDOR DIXON CHALLENGING GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER GETS ANOTHER ENDORSEMENT AHEAD OF PRIMARY

"Tudor Dixon’s devastating plan would mean less cops on the street, making Michigan less safe," the narrator in the Democratic-sponsored ad says.

"We’re holding Michigan Republicans accountable for their harmful policies that would make life worse for families in Michigan," said Put Michigan First Spokesperson Sam Newton. "Tudor Dixon’s plan could slash up to $500 million for state police. It’s critical that Michigan families know how Dixon’s agenda would make Michigan more dangerous."

AOC-BACKED PROGRESSIVE GROUP TARGETS DEMOCRATIC LEADERSHIP OVER MEDDLING IN REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Dixon, who is endorsed by the Police Officers Association of Michigan, has repeatedly touted herself as the pro-police and anti-crime candidate in the race, vowing to make communities in the state safer.

"I’m the law and order candidate, that’s why the state’s largest police union endorsed me," Dixon told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Gretchen Whitmer is the candidate who ‘agrees with the spirit of Defund the Police.’ She’s obviously scared to death of me. That’s why her far-left, out-of-state funders are airing these false attacks and trying to knock me out in the primary."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dixon has support from a number of organizations and power players in Michigan. Most notably, PACs funded in part by the family of former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have raised almost $2.6 million to boost her campaign.

Primary elections in Michigan will take place Aug. 2.