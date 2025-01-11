Dem senator warns 'LA fires are preview of coming atrocities,' claims Trump bought off by 'Big Oil'

As fires wreak havoc in California, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., claimed in a post on X the catastrophe is "what a climate emergency looks like." He took aim at President-elect Trump, asserting the incoming president has been bought off by the oil industry.

"Trump has been bought for $1 billion by Big Oil. Just a payoff to kill the IRA and the Green New Deal. We know what will happen. More fires, more climate disasters, more death. The LA fires are preview of coming atrocities," Markey declared in a post on X.

Markey, who claims there is a "climate crisis," has also warned about the potential effects of artificial intelligence (AI).

He suggested rising use of AI could result in "doubling data center electricity demand by 2026," "increased carbon emissions," "water supply shortages" and "electronic waste."

"We are already facing a climate crisis. We can't let AI make it worse," Markey warned.

Trump is slated to take office Jan. 20.

"In his first term, President Trump advanced conservation and environmental stewardship while promoting economic growth for families across the country," incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

"America’s energy agenda under President Trump produced affordable, reliable energy for consumers along with stable, high-paying jobs for small businesses — all while dropping U.S. carbon emissions to their lowest level in 25 years. In his second term, President Trump will once again deliver clean air and water for American families while Making America Wealthy Again."