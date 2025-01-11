Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Dem senator warns 'LA fires are preview of coming atrocities,' claims Trump bought off by 'Big Oil'

Ed Markey claims there is a 'climate crisis'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
The LA wildfire blame game Video

The LA wildfire blame game

Catastrophe brings a search for accountability.

As fires wreak havoc in California, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., claimed in a post on X the catastrophe is "what a climate emergency looks like." He took aim at President-elect Trump, asserting the incoming president has been bought off by the oil industry.

"Trump has been bought for $1 billion by Big Oil. Just a payoff to kill the IRA and the Green New Deal. We know what will happen. More fires, more climate disasters, more death. The LA fires are preview of coming atrocities," Markey declared in a post on X.

Markey, who claims there is a "climate crisis," has also warned about the potential effects of artificial intelligence (AI).

DEM CLAIMS TRUMP WIELDING NUCLEAR STRIKE AUTHORITY ‘SHOULD TERRIFY YOU’ — THEN PEOPLE POINT OUT THE OBVIOUS

Palisades fire

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard during a powerful windstorm Wednesday in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

He suggested rising use of AI could result in "doubling data center electricity demand by 2026," "increased carbon emissions," "water supply shortages" and "electronic waste." 

"We are already facing a climate crisis. We can't let AI make it worse," Markey warned.

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP

Sen. Ed Markey

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., attends the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump is slated to take office Jan. 20.

"In his first term, President Trump advanced conservation and environmental stewardship while promoting economic growth for families across the country," incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

TRUMP REPORTEDLY PLANS TO UNLEASH AROUND 100 EXECUTIVE ORDERS AFTER TAKING OFFICE

President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"America’s energy agenda under President Trump produced affordable, reliable energy for consumers along with stable, high-paying jobs for small businesses — all while dropping U.S. carbon emissions to their lowest level in 25 years. In his second term, President Trump will once again deliver clean air and water for American families while Making America Wealthy Again."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics

More from Politics