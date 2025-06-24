Expand / Collapse search
Dem senator plows ahead with war powers resolution despite ceasefire

Sen. Johnson vows to defeat Kaine's resolution, while Israel-Iran ceasefire provides breathing room for debate

By Alex Miller , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., plans to move full steam ahead with his war powers resolution, despite a fragile ceasefire reached Tuesday between Israel and Iran.

The fresh ceasefire deal between the warring countries faced early hiccups, with President Donald Trump accusing both sides of breaking the truce, but it has so far held, despite widespread skepticism over its longevity on Capitol Hill.

'NOT OUR ROLE': LAWMAKERS CAUTIOUS OVER MIDDLE EAST PEACE, NOT READY FOR REGIME CHANGE

The White House is slamming Sen. Tim Kaine for forcing a vote to end his national emergency on energy.  (Reuters)

And Kaine argued that the halt in fighting actually gave his resolution more credence.

"I think the ceasefire actually gives us the ability to have the conversation without the pressure of like, 'Oh, you know, [Trump’s] got to do a bombing run tomorrow night,’" he said.

"The combination of the ceasefire and the Israelis saying that the nuclear program has been sent back at least two or three years opens up — you can really have the deliberate discussion that this merits," Kaine continued.

'NOT CONSTITUTIONAL': CONGRESS EVOKES NEW WAR POWERS RESOLUTION TO REJECT TRUMP'S STRIKES ON IRAN

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks to the media following a vote to stop a government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025, in Washington.

Rep. Thomas Massie speaks to the media following a vote to stop a government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025, in Washington. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Kaine’s war powers resolution is designed to both put a check on Trump’s power and reaffirm Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war. However, whether a strike like the one over the weekend constituted an act of war that required congressional approval was a hot topic of debate among lawmakers last week.

The Constitution divides war powers between Congress and the White House, giving lawmakers the sole power to declare war, while the president acts as the commander-in-chief directing the military.

A similar bipartisan resolution cropped up in the House, too, but one of its co-sponsors, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Fox News Digital that he is ready to stand down if the ceasefire lasts.

"If the ceasefire becomes a truce and holds, we won’t press for the vote," he said. "We need to hear from Iran and Israel, and also whether our own president is satisfied that the predicate for his first attack, nuclear weapons, no longer exists."

'INSTINCTS FOR RESTRAINT': SENATE DIVIDED OVER WHO GETS TO DECLARE WAR

Sen. Dick Durbin

Senate Majority Whip Richard Durbin, D-Ill. speaks following the weekly Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 3, 2024, in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Kaine’s bill could hit the floor by Friday in the Senate, but whether it survives is another question.

"Bring it up. Let's vote it down," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News Digital.

The resolution does have the backing of Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who told Fox News Digital that before the strikes there were up to eight Republicans that supported it.

"I support Tim," Durbin said. "His approach to this is entirely consistent with the Constitution, and I wish the Senate would stand up as a body for its own rights and authority under the Constitution."

