Dem Senate candidate faces backlash after violent fantasy against conservative SCOTUS justices goes viral

A Michigan Democratic Senate candidate is facing backlash after a clip went viral Thursday revealing what she would do if she saw Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh out in public.

Mallory McMorrow, who is running in the crowded Democratic Senate primary, ignited social media backlash from conservatives after her comments to supporters last month surfaced. McMorrow was asked by a female attendee at a Huron Valley Indivisible event on Nov. 12 whether there "was any sense in dealing with the Supreme Court," adding that she "blame[s] them for a lot."

"So I'm a Notre Dame grad and Amy Coney Barrett coming out of my university makes me furious. Just on a personal level. I talked to somebody yesterday who said they saw her and Brett Kavanaugh at a tailgate last weekend," McMorrow said last month. "I would not have been able to control myself. That would be bad. There would be beers thrown in peoples' faces."

Conservatives immediately slammed McMorrow on social media for her violent rhetoric, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who said, "She needs help."

"It's impossible for a Democrat candidate to not be a crazed and violent radical," Club for Growth President David McIntosh wrote on X.

"Sounds as if she shouldn’t be in the Senate, then," Charles Cooke, a senior editor at National Review, wrote on X.

"I really don’t understand political figures who openly brag about being overcome by emotions such as disgust as though this were an asset," Wall Street Journal columnist Kyle Smith wrote on X.

"Pattern of Democrat politicians up to and including Chuck Schumer openly encouraging violence against Supreme Court justices," The Federalist's editor-in-chief Molly Hemmingway wrote on X.

"Sounds like she should seek professional help and consider therapy instead of a Senate run," conservative writer A.G Hamilton wrote on X.

"Democrats are now openly threatening Supreme Court justices with violence," GOP operative Steve Guest wrote on X.

Fox News Digital reached out multiple times to the McMorrow campaign about the clip, but did not receive a response.

Several people online likened the comments to those said by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. in 2020 when he targeted Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, both conservative Supreme Court justices, and said, "You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions" during an abortion rights rally.

Schumer would later walk back the quote, saying, "I should not have used the words I used yesterday. They did not come out the way I intended to."

This isn't the first time that McMorrow has received scrutiny this year. Back in October, McMorrow was a headliner at the "John D. Dingell Unity Dinner," which featured a sign with coded language threatening President Donald Trump and equating his supporters with Nazis.

The sign, displayed by local Democrats, said "MAGA=NAZI" and "86 47." The number "86" originated in restaurants to mean "cancel" or "throw out," but in underworld slang it is frequently used as a call sign for murdering someone. The number "47" is commonly interpreted as denoting the 47th president of the United States, Trump.

"This sign was wrong. Especially now, we each have a responsibility to choose our words and signs carefully, and avoid anything that may be interpreted as a call to violence," Andrew Mamo, a spokesman for McMorrow for Michigan, told Fox News Digital at the time.

She has also come under scrutiny for fundraising with far-left radicals, including a blogger who mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The month-old clip of McMorrow dropped as news spread that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was verbally harassed in public at a luxury Washington, D.C. restaurant and wine bar on Wednesday night by Code Pink, a radical left-wing group.

"We want to make an announcement! We have a special guest here, and we want to make a toast for the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent!" DiNucci said after striking her glass to get everyone's attention. "So let's give it up for the man who is eating in peace as people starve across the world based on his sanctions, which are economic warfare."

"He oversees the deaths of 600,000 people due to sanctions annually," she added. "How many people are going to die because of the blood that's on your hands?"