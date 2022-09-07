Texas GOP House candidate Garcia: Democrat Cuellar 'says the right things,' but votes against border security

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Republican congressional candidate Cassy Garcia said Wednesday her opponent, incumbent Democrat Henry Cuellar, does not vote in support of securing the southern border, despite what he claims during media interviews.

Garcia joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss how longtime Cuellar supporters are voting for her and why the Republican Party supports the values of the Latino community.

"Henry has been in office since I was in kindergarten. That's a long time. He has lost touch with our community. And this is evidenced by the fact that he votes 95% of the time with Nancy Pelosi, whose San Francisco values do not align with those of South Texas," she told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

During a border visit with fellow Republican women candidates, Garcia said Democrats had "failed" the people of South Texas with their border policies, and argued that the values of the party no longer aligned with Hispanic voters .

"The Republican Party is the party of opportunity, and the reason why I'm running for Congress is to defend faith, family, and freedom. We are pro-God, we are pro-family, we are pro-country. The Democrats have left the Hispanic community. That's why we're going to see more Democrats vote Republican come this November," she told Fox News Digital.

Cuellar was one of the Democrats who did not support the rollback of Title 42 and has been critical of the Biden administration's border policies. But Garcia argued Cuellar says one thing in front of cameras, but his votes express the opposite.

"The reality is that he has voted against infrastructure for the southern border, and that's why the National Border Patrol Council is endorsing me and not him in this race."

Garcia shared what voters in her district have said about Cuellar.

From "talking to voters every single day in the district, they tell me he's been there too long, and he says all the right things but has done nothing to secure our southern border."

"We want a strong and secure border. We support legal immigration, not illegal immigration. So when I'm talking to supporters, and I'm talking to voters, and we're knocking on Democrats' doors, we're knocking on independents' doors," said Garcia.

"We're talking to everybody about issues that are so important. It's time that we go and vote for a better way forward for South Texas and America."

Garcia said the RNC is investing in Hispanic community centers in Laredo, McAllen, and San Antonio to spread the message that the GOP is about "the values of family, pro-God, pro-country and hard work."

Garcia said she believes the message is "resonating" with voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Hemmer said Cuellar is welcome on the show to respond "at a date of his choosing."

