Washington DC

DC Mayor Bowser declares emergency over Potomac sewage spill, asks for federal help

Muriel Bowser declares disaster emergency over 240M+ gallon Potomac sewage spill

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
'Seen and Unseen': Inside concerns over Potomac sewage spill Video

'Seen and Unseen': Inside concerns over Potomac sewage spill

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo discusses the response to the sewage spill in the Potomac River, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and more on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a disaster emergency over the Potomac sewage spill on Wednesday and requested federal assistance with the cleanup.

The sewage spill has now become the largest in U.S. history, dumping over 240 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River. President Donald Trump has already lashed out at Maryland Gov. Wes Moore for his handling of the spill, saying he is concerned the river winding around the nation's capital will still stink when America250 celebrations kick off this summer.

Bowser wrote a letter to Trump on Wednesday formally requesting that he issue an emergency disaster declaration, freeing up federal resources to help deal with the spill.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized Trump's concerns in a press conference on Wednesday. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Leavitt if Trump is concerned the nation's capital will "smell like poop."

TRUMP EPA SLASHES 12 YEARS OFF SEWAGE CLEANUP CRISIS THAT HAS ROCKED CALIFORNIA FOR DECADES

Washington, D.C.’s mayor speaks before members of Congress during a formal hearing.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser called for a federal emergency disaster declaration on Wednesday. (Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images)

"Yeah, he is worried about that," Leavitt said. "Which is why the federal government wants to fix it. And we hope that the local authorities will cooperate with us in doing so."

Leavitt called on leaders in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. to "step forward and to ask the federal government for help and to ask for the Stafford Act to be implemented here so that the federal government can go and take control of this local infrastructure that has been abandoned and neglected by Governor Moore in Maryland for far too long."

"It's no secret that Maryland's water and infrastructure have been in dire need of repair," Leavitt said. "Their infrastructure has received a nearly failing grade in the 2025 report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers. This is the same grade they've received, five years earlier. There has been no improvement under the leadership of Governor Moore. He's clearly shown he's incapable of fixing this problem, which is why President Trump and the federal government are standing by to step in."

TRUMP SAYS HE COULD SEND THE NATIONAL GUARD TO MARYLAND TO ADDRESS CRIME

Sewage repair work

 Repair work continues on the broken section of the Potomac Interceptor, a six-foot-wide sewage pipe that collapsed on January 19, in between the Clara Barton Parkway and the C&O Canal on Feb. 16, 2026 in Cabin John, Maryland (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Moore's office has pushed back on the administration's rhetoric surrounding the leak, claiming the federal government has oversight over DC Water, the District’s water and sewer utility. 

"Since the last century, the federal government has been responsible for the Potomac Interceptor, which is the origin of the sewage leak. For the last four weeks, the Trump Administration has failed to act, shirking its responsibility and putting people's health at risk," a representative from Moore's office said on Monday. "Notably, the president’s own EPA explicitly refused to participate in the major legislative hearing about the cleanup last Friday."

Leavitt continued Wednesday that environmentalists should "pray" that local jurisdictions call on Trump to step in and shore up infrastructure and carry out clean up.

Trump and sewage crisis side-by-side photo

President Donald Trump is worried the Potomac River will still stink when America250 celebrations kick off this summer following a sewage leak that dumped millions of gallons of raw filth into the river, according to the White House.  (Saul Loeb/Getty Images/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images)

"For all of the environmentalists in the room and across the District of Columbia, let's all hope and pray that this governor does the right thing and ask President Trump to get involved, because it will be an ecological and environmental disaster if the federal government does not step in to help," she said. "But of course, we need the state and local jurisdictions to make that formal request."

Read Bowser's letter to Trump below (App users click here)

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

