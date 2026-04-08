Dem lawmaker calls for TSA to bring back shoes-off airport security policy

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Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., is demanding that the Transportation Security Administration reintroduce its controversial policy requiring travelers to take off their shoes before going through airport security checkpoints.

Duckworth called on the TSA to immediately reverse its move to end the "shoes-off" policy, calling former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's decision last summer to scrap the policy a "reckless act" that may put travelers at risk.

"Secretary Noem’s decision to implement a shoes on policy on July 8, 2025, likely without meaningful consultation with TSA, was a reckless act," Duckworth wrote in a letter to Acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill.

"Allowing a potentially catastrophic security deficiency to remain in place for seven months and counting betrays TSA's mission," she added. "At a minimum, TSA's failure to swiftly implement corrective action warrants the immediate withdrawal of Secretary Noem's reckless and dangerous policy that increases the risk of a terrorist smuggling a dangerous item onto a flight."

NEARLY 20-YEAR SHOE-OFF AIRPORT SECURITY POLICE IS ENDED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

This comes after a classified watchdog report found that TSA scanners cannot effectively screen shoes, according to CBS News. Duckworth said the inspector general flagged the issue as urgent to Noem but that no action was taken.

Duckworth said that the inspector general found that Noem’s policy shift had "inadvertently created a new security vulnerability in the system."

The former secretary's failure to take corrective action after the report's findings was "outrageous, unacceptable and dangerous to the flying public," Duckworth said.

The senator argues that TSA's lack of response may violate federal law, writing that the agency missed a legally required 90-day deadline to outline corrective actions after receiving the watchdog's report.

"Such inaction violates Federal law, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) guidance and DHS's own directives," Duckworth wrote.

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The previous policy requiring passengers to take off their shoes during TSA screening was implemented in 2006.

The senator wrote that Noem’s policy change reflected a "willingness to gamble the American people’s security," calling it a "stunning failure of leadership."

"We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience," she said at the time. "As always, security remains our top priority. Thanks to our cutting-edge technological advancements and multi-layered security approach, we are confident we can implement this change while maintaining the highest security standards."

Duckworth accused Noem, who was removed by President Donald Trump last month and replaced by current DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, of prioritizing politics over security.

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The senator wrote that Noem's policy change reflected a "willingness to gamble the American people's security," calling it a "stunning failure of leadership."

"Secretary Noem’s willingness to gamble the American people’s security in an unsuccessful attempt to boost her popularity was, and remains, a stunning failure of leadership—particularly following President Trump’s decision to launch an unconstitutional war of choice against Iran that DHS has determined, "is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States," she wrote.