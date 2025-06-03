Dem lambasted for saying ‘we're not going to have anyone around to wipe our a--es’ without more immigration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vermont’s sole U.S. House member was lambasted on Tuesday after video surfaced of her warning Vermonters that unless the feds increase immigration to the U.S., "we’re not going to have anyone around to wipe our a--es."

Vermont Republican Party Chairman Paul Dame said Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., should apologize for her remarks both because of the "crude choice of words" and "disturbing sentiment" that the primary reason for allowing immigrants in is to "perform labor that she deems beneath the dignity of others."

"It seems that every month Vermonters are subjected to coarse and vulgar language from our federal representatives," Dame lamented.

"At the heart of these remarks is an opinion so offensive and so profoundly out of touch that it reveals a fundamental lack of respect for those who come to this country – abiding by the rules – in pursuit of freedom, opportunity, and a better life."

Dame noted Vermont has welcomed foreigners to work at a microchip factory in Essex Junction and as well-trained physicians in the state’s hospitals.

Mark Coester is a small business owner, fishmonger and craftman running as a Republican to oppose Balint in 2026. He criticized the congresswoman’s comments and shared a headline reporting ICE arrested 10 construction workers one day later in the same town where she spoke.

"Pack em up, fly em out," Coester wrote on X, in response to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., condemning the "dragnet raid."

"Only an entitled Vermont Democrat would say such a thing," added former Vermont state Senate candidate Paul Bean, going on to warn tradesmen that the lawmaker purportedly "thinks you are basically a--wipers."

Speaking in Newport, near the Canadian border, Balint said she used to have her middle school students take the official U.S. citizenship test as a classroom exercise.

"And then they would take it home and have their parents take it. It was scary… We have to solve the immigration problem," she said.

"I feel like in this moment we've forgotten that we actually can have an orderly immigration system that allows people, whether it's to come here legally to work, we all know our ag system in Vermont would collapse without labor," she said, calling the issue "existential."



"If we don't have avenues for people to come here legally to work or to build a home here, I'm going to be really crude right now, we're not going to have anyone around to wipe our asses – because we don't have enough people in our country now to fill the jobs that we have right now, but we have to make sure those folks are getting a decent wage and making sure that their rights are protected…"

Balint added that supporting secure borders is "not xenophobic" but that there is "lawlessness" from the Trump administration’s ICE and Homeland Security apparatuses.

Fox News Digital reached out to Balint for comment.