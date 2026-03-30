Dem gubernatorial candidate racked up eye-popping travel bill as AG during 400+ days traveling out of state

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FIRST ON FOX: Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat running for governor of Nevada in November, has racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel costs since assuming office, prompting criticism from his political rivals as he pursues reelection in 2026.

State records indicate that Ford has spent close to $270,000 on airfare since assuming office in 2019. When combined with over $140,000 Ford accepted from group-sponsored travel and lodging, such as the Democratic Attorneys General Association, his total travel amounts to over $410,000 in trips over 7 years.

In 2024 alone, Ford spent $60,730 on trips to 16 different cities — including $2,819 on a trip to Secrets Puerto Los Cabos, a luxury resort in Mexico, and another $11,992 at Martha’s Vineyard, a top vacation spot that attracts a wealthy clientele.

While it's unclear how much of the figure represents in-state travel, the numbers dovetail with reports that Ford spent as much as 137 days away from his state in 2024, a figure confirmed by his office.

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Additionally, Ford’s record of hotel travel stays since his election indicate he has spent almost 20% of his career as Nevada AG out of the state, based on reporting from The Nevada Independent that found Ford spent at least 420 days out of state during his time in office.

To at least one Republican strategist, the costs and time away exceed what’s likely necessary for the job.

"High-Flying Aaron Ford has treated his position as attorney general like a part-time job, vacationing on the dime of special interests and campaign donors for well over a year of his tenure," John Burke, spokesman for Better Nevada PAC, said in a comment to Fox News Digital.

Ford is also under investigation by the Nevada Commission on Ethics over whether he solicited improper gifts or used his office to improperly benefit himself, according to documents recovered by local outlets.

John Sadler, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office, noted that the reported travel falls under campaign events and would not draw from state funding. At the same time, Sadler noted that Ford underwent travel to perform his role and coordinate with law enforcement offices across the country. Under Nevada state law, candidates are allowed to use campaign funds to conduct official business.

"He attended several meetings for bipartisan groups, such as NAAG and AGA, an organization that Attorney General Ford was voted by his attorneys general colleagues to serve as chair of in 2024," Sadler said, referring to the National Association of Attorneys General and the Attorney General Alliance, respectively.

"These events allowed AG Ford to discuss critical issues for Nevadans, such as human and sex trafficking, cybercrime and fraud and the opioid crisis," Sadler added.

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Before becoming attorney general, Ford served in the Nevada State Legislature, leading the chamber as majority leader from 2017-2019. Before that, he served as minority leader from 2015-2016 and as an assistant majority whip from 2013-2014.

Ford’s travel habits didn’t start off expensive. In 2019 and 2020, his travel outside of Nevada totaled less than $15,000 in each year but increased significantly soon after. He spent $29,189 outside of Nevada in 2021 and then $52,630 in 2022.

While past attorneys general have also conducted out-of-state travel, Ford stands out when compared to his predecessor, Adam Laxalt, a Republican.

In his last year as AG, Laxalt spent under $5,000 out of state — less than 1% of his total expenses that year.

Ford's Republican opponent, Gov. Joe Lombardo, reacted to the news via a statement from his campaign.

"Governor Joe Lombardo has delivered real results for Nevada: creating over 40,000 new jobs, driving billions in record economic investment, securing historic funding for education, expanding attainable housing, and cutting hundreds of burdensome regulations , all while showing up every day to get the job done," Halee Dobbins, spokeswoman for the Joe Lombardo Campaign, told Fox News Digital.

"While our state is moving in the right direction, Governor Lombardo is committed to building on this progress and continuing to improve the lives of all Nevadans. Meanwhile, while hardworking Nevada families are struggling, Part-Time Aaron Ford has spent 420 days on special interest-funded travel and collecting a taxpayer-funded salary. Aaron Ford’s record makes clear he’s focused on himself, not the people he was elected to serve."

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Burke blasted Ford for failing to provide reasons for the travel expenses or contextualize his time away from the office.

"Now, as he faces legal jeopardy from the Nevada Commission on Ethics, he still refuses to be transparent with the people of our state about his outrageous travel spree. Ford has disgraced his office and made a mockery of public service; he has no business leading Nevada," Burke said.