Dem congressman says staff member no longer employed for ‘don’t miss next time’ post after Trump shooting

A staff member of Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson is "no longer" in the congressman’s employment after allegedly posting "don’t miss next time," after the apparent assassination attempt on former President Trump on Saturday evening.

"I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

The post, which has since been deleted, was allegedly posted by Thompson’s now-former field director Jacqueline Marsaw. The post read, "I don't condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don't miss next time ooops that wasn't me talking."

Trump had just begun speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening when a gunman on a nearby roof outside the venue fired multiple shots toward the stage.

LIVE UPDATES: FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP SURVIVES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, FBI IDs SHOOTER AS THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS

Trump was seen hitting the deck as Secret Service agents rushed the stage to surround the former president. Moments later, a bloodied Trump stood up and pumped his fist before the agents escorted him off the stage.

At least one rally attendee was killed, and two spectators were critically injured, authorities said. The man killed was identified as 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore.

EMOTIONAL GRAHAM DELIVERS MESSAGE OF ‘LOVE’ FOR TRUMP, SAYS US NEEDS ‘SOUL-SEARCHING’

There were multiple calls for Thompson to fire the staffer following the social media post.

Marsaw joined Thompson’s staff in July 2023. She is a native of Natchez, Mississippi, and an alumna of Jackson State University. She served as secretary, vice president and president of her local NAACP and as the former field director for the National Action Network.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thompson chairs the Homeland Security Committee. As Trump was on trial in New York City, he introduced legislation to block Secret Service protection for anyone sentenced to prison.

Fox News' Aishah Hasnie contributed to this report.