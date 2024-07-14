Emotional Graham delivers message of ‘love’ for Trump, says US needs ‘soul-searching’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was visibly emotional Sunday when asked what message he wanted to send to former President Trump following an apparent assassination attempt.

Graham, who is not just an ally to Trump but also a friend, appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" and was asked what he would say to Trump once he’s able to speak to the former president, who is recovering from an apparent gunshot wound at his residence in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"I’m grateful you weren’t hurt any worse and I love you," Graham said.

Graham also had another message for all Americans: "For the country, we probably need to do some soul-searching as a nation."

Trump had just begun speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening when a gunman on a nearby roof outside the venue fired multiple shots toward the stage.

Trump was seen hitting the deck as Secret Service agents rushed the stage to surround the former president. Moments later, a bloodied Trump stood and was escorted off the stage, pumping his fist in the air in what Graham called "an iconic moment in American history."

"Fate stepped in, the hand of God, call it whatever you like," Graham said when recalling the moment that he watched Trump pump his fist on stage. "This is the toughest guy I think that I’ve ever met. He’s the modern version of Teddy Roosevelt."

Graham said that ongoing rhetoric critical of Trump has been "way too hot," and he was "worried" for a long time that something like this could happen.

"If he wins, democracy’s not going to end. He’s not a fascist," Graham said. "He represents a point of view that millions share. The rhetoric is way too hot."

Graham also remembered the life of a man in the crowd who was killed at the rally.

"His life came to end, other people hurt," the senator said. "Let’s blame the shooter, but let’s all try to do better."