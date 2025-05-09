Dem Congress members storm New Jersey ICE prison to conduct 'oversight visit': 'People deserve dignity'

The mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested Friday at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility where three members of Congress also stormed the facility's gate, demanding they be allowed to conduct an "oversight visit."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at the scene for trespassing, authorities said.

"The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon," Alina Habba, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, wrote on X. "He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW."

Reps. Rob Menendez Jr., Bonnie Watson Coleman and LaMonica McIver, all New Jersey Democrats, entered ICE's Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark and were held up inside the first checkpoint, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News.

"These members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and the detainees at risk," a DHS statement to Fox News said. "Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation."

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., called for Baraka to be released, while describing his arrest as "disturbing, unnecessary and indicative of tactics that are undermining the safety and security of our communities, not adding to it."

"Law enforcement officers should have deescalated this situation. Mayor Baraka should be immediately released," he wrote on social media. "Moreover, the Trump administration’s decision to reopen Delaney Hall, a private, for-profit prison in our community, should have never gone forward. New Jersey deserves better and the Trump administration continues to take actions to undermine the wellbeing of our residents."

The lawmakers were outside the facility with a group of protesters when the gates opened to allow an ICE bus in. The lawmakers then rushed through the gates and past security, DHS said.

In a press conference later, Coleman said ICE was "out of control." McIver said the three lawmakers waited more than two hours to gain access to the facility to conduct an oversight visit. She said all three of them were also assaulted by ICE personnel.

"There are people who are supposed to be officers, who are supposed to protect us and they have done none of that," Mclver told reporters. "If they can treat three members of Congress like that, just imagine how they can treat people on the street each and everyday, both undocumented and people who are citizens here in this country."

Menendez, the son of disgraced former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said ICE officers at the facility performed an "act of intimidation" on Friday.

"We know what ICE has been doing in our communities. We know that the president lied and that this administration lies everyday when they're saying they're going after criminals. It's not true," Menendez said through tears. "They feel no weight of the law. They feel no restraint in what they should be doing and that was shown in broad daylight today when they not just arrested the mayor of Newark, but when they put their hands on two members of Congress."

Activists have demanded entry into the facility in recent days, saying the GEO Group, the building’s new owner, is unlawfully preventing it from being inspected.

"We’re at Delaney Hall, an ICE prison in Newark that opened without permission from the city & in violation of local ordinances," Coleman wrote on X before Friday's events unfolded. "We’ve heard stories of what it’s like in other ICE prisons. We’re exercising our oversight authority to see for ourselves."

McIver said the "lack of transparency around what’s happening with ICE in this facility is unacceptable. People deserve dignity and we need answers."

The prison currently holds alleged killers, MS-13 gang members, child rapists, among other criminal offenders.

In a press conference on Monday, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said GEO Group is "following the pattern of the president of the United States who believes that he can just do what he wants to do and obscure the laws, national and constitutional laws, and they think they can do the same thing in the state of New Jersey and in Newark."

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the City of Newark on April 1 alleges that GEO Group failed to permit entry to safety inspectors and violated city construction code, including by conducting electrical and plumbing renovations without proper oversight.

The Department of Homeland Security said the allegations by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the proper permitting is false.

"We have valid permits and inspection from plumbing, electricity to fire codes has been cleared," the agency said.

Fox News Digital's Max Bacall contributed to this report.