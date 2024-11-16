Debt-ridden Harris campaign spent $2.6 million on private flights for staff in October: FEC documents

Vice President Harris' debt-ridden presidential campaign spent $2.6 million on private flights in the last few weeks of the election season, documents show.

The release of the findings comes as the debt-saddled campaign, which spent $1 billion on the trail, is being scrutinized for the financial decisions it made before losing the Nov. 5 election to President-elect Trump. The campaign is believed to be $20 million in debt.

The eyebrow-raising expenses were listed in a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing obtained by Fox News Digital. According to the FEC filing, in the month of October alone, the Harris campaign spent $2,626,110 on private flights.

The costs ranged from $3,500 to $940,000 per disbursement, with $2.2 million going to a company named Private Jet Services Group, while $430,000 went to Advanced Aviation Team, a charter flight broker.

TRUMP APPOINTS TULSI GABBARD AS DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: 'FEARLESS SPIRIT'

In September, campaign staff spent $3.1 million on private flights, which brings the flight-related expense total to more than $10 million since July.

The expenditures are just a few of several financial decisions for which the campaign has been intensely scrutinized. For example, Harris' team paid Oprah Winfrey's production company $1 million after the TV star spoke at a rally Oct. 15.

Harris staffers also gave $4 million to Village Marketing Agency, a company that connects clients with social media influencers. Additionally, FEC records show the campaign spent at least $15 million on "event production."

HERE ARE THE MOST TALKED-ABOUT CANDIDATES FOR TOP POSTS IN TRUMP'S ADMINISTRATION

The campaign's use of private jets has been criticized in recent weeks for both financial and environmental reasons. Private jets emit more greenhouse gases per passenger than commercial flights do, and Harris previously said climate change was an "existential threat."

"There’s no question we have to be practical. But being practical also recognizes that climate change is an existential threat to us as human beings," Harris told CNN in 2019. "Being practical recognizes that greenhouse gas emissions are threatening our air and threatening the planet and that it is well within our capacity as human beings to change our behaviors in a way that we can reduce its effects."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.