Dean Phillips calls out 'great way to lose even more Democrats' as Tim Walz bashes Elon Musk

Walz has referred to Musk as a 'South African nepo baby'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Dean Phillips says generational change is 'long overdue' in Democratic Party: 'We are rudderless' Video

Dean Phillips says generational change is 'long overdue' in Democratic Party: 'We are rudderless'

Former presidential candidate Dean Phillips joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Democrats' plummeting favorability rating amid the party's messaging struggles and backlash over Chuck Schumer's support for the GOP spending bill.

Former Rep. Dean Phillps, D-Minn., has suggested that bashing billionaire business magnate Elon Musk will not be a winning political strategy.

"Objecting to his initiative is one thing, but calling @ElonMusk, a US citizen who’s built some of the most innovative companies in world history, a ‘South African nepo baby,’ is a great way to lose even more Democrats," Phillips noted in a Wednesday post on X.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently used that phrase to refer to Musk, who is spearheading an effort to expose government waste and fraud.

ELON MUSK CONGRATULATES SPACEX, NASA FOR ‘EXCELLENT WORK’ RESCUING STRANDED ASTRONAUTS

Left: Then-Rep. Dean Phillips in 2024; Right: Elon Musk

Former Rep. Dean Phillips and Elon Musk (Getty Images)

"And there's nothing conservative about an unelected, South African nepo baby firing people at the VA," he said last week during remarks in Iowa.

He also deployed the phrase while speaking in Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to the New York Times, which also reported that he had called Musk a "dips---."

ELON MUSK CALLS JIMMY KIMMEL AN ‘UNFUNNY JERK’ AFTER HE APPEARS TO MAKE LIGHT OF TESLA ATTACKS

Tim Walz says Trump makes people feel like 'part of something' Video

Walz was Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate when she sought the presidency last year, but the Democratic duo lost to the Republican ticket headed by political juggernaut, now-President Donald Trump.

"Regardless of one’s opinion of Musk, this is a great strategy for further alienating center right and center left Americans and losing federal elections," Phillips opined earlier this month when retweeting a post that featured footage of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calling Musk a "billionaire con man with a lot of money."

‘SQUAD’ DEM AYANNA PRESSLEY TRASHES ELON MUSK, CALLING HIM A ‘NAZI NEPO BABY’

Far-left Dem rips Elon Musk as a 'Nazi nepo baby' Video

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., has called Musk a "Nazi nepo baby."

Phillips mounted a Democratic presidential primary bid in 2023 but ultimately dropped out in 2024.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.