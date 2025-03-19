Elon Musk calls Jimmy Kimmel an 'unfunny jerk' after he appears to make light of Tesla attacks

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel appeared to mock the vandalism of Tesla property and was met with cheers from his audience on Tuesday after he mentioned Tesla’s "disastrous" stock price drop.

"Our co-president Elon Musk sent a Space-X vehicle to bring the astronauts back, and when they landed, he fired them immediately upon landing," Kimmel joked in his monologue.

"Tesla stock is way down, almost disastrously so," he said, as the audience briefly cut off his soliloquy, erupting into cheers of celebration at the mention of Tesla's stock crash .

The Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) government spending cuts and layoffs have sparked outrage, which appears to have led to vandalizing Tesla dealerships and cars in protest.

"People have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles, new Tesla vehicles. Please, don't vandalize, don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles," Kimmel said, looking at the camera and pausing to seemingly emphasize his sarcasm.

Musk responded to clips of Kimmel's jokes on X, saying, "He’s such an unfunny jerk."

The Tesla CEO has spoken out about the brutality targeting his company.

"It's really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of real hatred and violence from the left," Musk said during an exclusive interview on "Hannity" Tuesday.

"I thought the left, you know, Democrats, were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring. And yet they're burning down cars. They're firebombing dealerships. They're firing bullets into dealerships. They're just smashing up Teslas," he continued, although no evidence has confirmed the political affiliation of the alleged suspects involved.

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Tuesday evening saying, "The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences."

The attorney general added, "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

