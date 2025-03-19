Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tesla

Elon Musk calls Jimmy Kimmel an 'unfunny jerk' after he appears to make light of Tesla attacks

Tesla dealerships and cars have been attacked in apparent protest of Elon Musk

By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Tesla attacks with company's 'disastrous' stock Video

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Tesla attacks with company's 'disastrous' stock

Late night host, Jimmy Kimmel, elicited a roar of cheers from his audience after pointing out Tesla's stock crash and recent vandalism targeting the company.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel appeared to mock the vandalism of Tesla property and was met with cheers from his audience on Tuesday after he mentioned Tesla’s "disastrous" stock price drop.

"Our co-president Elon Musk sent a Space-X vehicle to bring the astronauts back, and when they landed, he fired them immediately upon landing," Kimmel joked in his monologue. 

"Tesla stock is way down, almost disastrously so," he said, as the audience briefly cut off his soliloquy, erupting into cheers of celebration at the mention of Tesla's stock crash

SAN JOSE MAN ARRESTED AFTER VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECT KEYING TESLA IN COSTCO PARKING LOT

'Resist' is graffitied on a Tesla store (left) Elon Musk (Center) The charred remains of a black Tesla vehicle

Tesla founder Elon Musk addresses the wave of violent protests against the automaker's dealerships and vehicles. (Getty Images/Fox News)

The Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) government spending cuts and layoffs have sparked outrage, which appears to have led to vandalizing Tesla dealerships and cars in protest. 

"People have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles, new Tesla vehicles. Please, don't vandalize, don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles," Kimmel said, looking at the camera and pausing to seemingly emphasize his sarcasm.

Musk responded to clips of Kimmel's jokes on X, saying, "He’s such an unfunny jerk."

The Tesla CEO has spoken out about the brutality targeting his company. 

"It's really come as quite a shock to me that there is this level of real hatred and violence from the left," Musk said during an exclusive interview on "Hannity" Tuesday. 

"I thought the left, you know, Democrats, were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring. And yet they're burning down cars. They're firebombing dealerships. They're firing bullets into dealerships. They're just smashing up Teslas," he continued, although no evidence has confirmed the political affiliation of the alleged suspects involved.

TESLA ATTACK IN LAS VEGAS 'CERTAINLY HAS SOME OF THE HALLMARKS' OF TERRORISM, FBI OFFICIAL SAYS

Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks during an event in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump at the White House on Feb. 11. (AP Images)

Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Tuesday evening saying, "The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences."

ELON IS TRUMP'S 'HEAT SHIELD' AGAINST GOVERNMENT CUTS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST SAYS

Tesla vehicles were set on fire in Las Vegas

Five Tesla vehicles were set on fire and shot at in what police are investigating as a "targeted attack" at a local repair center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Hal Sparks via Storyful)

The attorney general added, "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kimmel for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.