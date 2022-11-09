DCCC Chair Maloney praises midterm wins for ‘common sense’ Republicans after ‘damage' of the 'Trump years'

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., argued that the 2022 midterm victories of "common sense" candidates – which he admitted also include Republicans – proves that the American people still have faith in democracy after the damage "of the Trump years."

During his concession speech on Wednesday, Maloney, who in a historic loss admitted defeat to Republican nominee Mike Lawler for control of New York's 17th congressional district, responded to a question about what message he believes American voters were sending at the polls on Tuesday.

"I don't think the American people have given up on democracy. And I think with all of the headwinds and all of the damage from the pandemic and the Trump years, there's still a beating heart to American democracy," Maloney said. "And I think you saw it last night. They're not giving up on people with common sense and good values. And by the way, we don't have a monopoly on that."

"We're not perfect," he said of Democrats. "And there's many good Republicans and Independents out there. But I think enough of us as the president said in his inaugural, still believe in this project that the American people can be proud of themselves for staying in this fight with us."

Trump is reportedly weighing a potential announcement next week for a 2024 run. But a midterm upset for Trump-backed Senate candidate Dr. Oz in key battleground Pennsylvania – contrasted to successful re-election bids for Republicans Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who did not emphasize doubts over the 2020 election results – has prompted conservative Twitter and others to look to DeSantis as the new leader of the GOP.

Maloney said it was "the honor of a lifetime" to work with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"She is a remarkable and historic figure in American politics," he said.

As the House majority still hangs in the balance, Maloney and Pelosi are to host a noon call Wednesday to discuss election outcomes with the Democratic caucus. At the time he conceded, Maloney said the outcome of at a minimum of a couple dozen races were unclear, as was which party will hold or claim the House majority.

"We hope the high watermark of some of the anger and the division that we have dealt with this entire cycle from January 6th on through. And we hope for something better for our country because that's what all Americans deserve," Maloney said. "We are still working. And any fair person and responsible observer should understand that it will take time to understand all of the races and their outcomes."

Also during his speech, Maloney praised Democratic President Biden.

"We’re proud of our president. We're proud of the values we stand for. We're proud of the legislative accomplishments we've won," Maloney said of Democrats. "We're proud of our candidates and our supporters. And we will keep working to give you all the results as fast as we can in a way that is fair and honest and follows the law, because that's what the American people deserve."

Maloney, who said he spoke with Biden earlier Wednesday and said the president "deserves real credit for tackling the crises that he found when he came into office."

"He's not perfect," Maloney said. "But I'll tell you what, he's a good, decent man doing important things for the American people. And I think last night should encourage him that despite the opposition, despite the anger and the hatred and the lies that he has faced, the implacable obstruction that he has encountered, that he's making progress."

Maloney’s defeat is a historic shock, according to the Cook Political Report, as a sitting House campaign committee chair hasn't lost reelection since 1992 when NRCC Chair Guy Vander Jagt lost his primary. A sitting chair has not lost a general election since 1980, when DCCC Chair Jim Corman was defeated in California, the report says.