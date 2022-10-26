Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Maloney concedes in historic House loss

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Maloney conceded Wednesday in a historic House loss.

At a press conference, Maloney said he called Republican candidate Mike Lawler and congratulated him on a "good win" in New York's 17th Congressional District.

Maloney's loss is the first by a sitting House campaign committee chair since 1992, according to the Cook Political Report.

Maloney, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman and member of Congress since 2012, sought re-election this fall in hopes of maintaining his seat in New York's 17th congressional district against Republican Mike Lawler.

Lawler serves in the New York State Assembly and is a partner at Checkmate Strategies, a communications and campaign consulting firm.

During an Oct. 12 debate, the two candidates sparred on issues ranging from the economy to abortion. Lawler attacked the Inflation Reduction Act — which Maloney voted for — and promised to vote to cut back on government spending. Meanwhile, Maloney doubled down on his support for the bill, citing its prescription drug price caps and Medicare provisions.

Lawler expressed his opposition to a national abortion ban, expressing that while he is pro-life, he believes in exceptions for incest, rape, and life of the mother.

Maloney, on the other hand, is strongly pro-choice. He co-sponsored the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022, which sought to codify and even expand a right to abortion as protected under the Supreme Court's precedent in Roe v. Wade, which has now been overturned.

The DCCC delivered approximately $600,000 to Maloney’s campaign to fund the congressman’s ads as his lead over Lawler tightened in the month preceding the midterm election.

