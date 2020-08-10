DC adds 5 states to mandatory coronavirus quarantine list

Washington, D.C. officials on Monday added five states to its list of those required to quarantine upon arrival to the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city on Monday announced that people traveling from Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Minnesota to D.C will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Anyone coming into Washington DC from a high-risk state who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District," DC Health said in a statement.

"Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing," they added.

The city on Monday, upon adding the five states, removed Delaware, Ohio and Washington state from the list.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order requiring that all people from high-risk states quarantine upon arrival to the city.

The formula to determine which states are added, and removed, from the list is based on a seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases, at 10 or more per 100,000 persons.

As of Monday, people traveling from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued a joint-travel advisory earlier this summer.

Washington, D.C. had been one of the areas on the mandatory quarantine list upon arrival to the tristate area, but was removed last week.