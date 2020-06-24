New York, Connecticut, New Jersey to require 14-day quarantine for individuals traveling from states hit with coronavirus surge

The governors from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey on Wednesday announced that individuals traveling to the tri-state area from states experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, as cases of the novel coronavirus decrease in the region.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in a virtual joint-press conference Wednesday announced a joint travel advisory, which will go into effect at midnight, that will require individuals traveling from states including Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Utah and more to quarantine for 14 days.

“All individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID into NY, NJ, or CT must quarantine for 14 days,” Cuomo tweeted.

"It's just common sense," Cuomo said. "We don't want to see the infection rate increase here."

He added: "This is a uniform policy across the three states. Each state will be responsible for the enforcement of that policy within their state."

