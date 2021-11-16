DC to lift indoor mask mandate, with notable exceptions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Tuesday announced that the nation's capital will lift its indoor mask mandate on Nov. 22.

The District briefly paused its indoor mask mandate over the summer after first implementing the rule in the summer of 2020. It was reinstated in August of 2021 following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Masks will still be required, however, in specific indoor settings including schools and childcare facilities, congregate facilities, D.C. government facilities and businesses that chose to require masks.

Bowser said that, going forward, D.C. Health will "create guidance based on risk levels and the use of layered mitigation strategies."

Risk levels will be based on an individual's risk status, according to Bowser.

D.C. agreed in July to pay $220,000 to Capitol Hill Baptist Church, which sued the city over coronavirus mandates that restricted in-person worship .

There may be similar challenges filed by churches and other congregate facilities who will still be required to adhere to the city's mask mandate.