Flight delays worsen as unpaid air traffic controllers feel government shutdown pain

U.S. airline travelers are beginning to feel the effects of the ongoing government shutdown. And with no clear end in sight, it's increasingly likely that Americans could be grappling with flight delays and cancellations just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tuesday marks Day 28 of the shutdown. It's also the first day that air traffic controllers and other federal workers will see a paycheck showing $0 — putting added strain on a sector that is already dealing with a declining workforce and difficult employment conditions.

"This Democrat-led shutdown is putting an unnecessary strain on our nation’s aviation system, putting more flights at risk for delays or cancellation," Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, chair of the House Transportation Committee's aviation subcommittee, told Fox News Digital.

After speaking with air traffic controllers directly, Nehls said, "They’ve shared their growing concerns about fatigue, distraction and financial hardship as they continue performing essential work without pay."

"The busy holiday season is quickly approaching, and the traveling public deserves a safe, efficient, and reliable travel experience. If Senate Democrats continue to refuse to do the right thing and pass the clean continuing resolution, the situation will only get worse," Nehls said.

Still, the looming payday hasn't loosened Senate Democrats from their dug-in position.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., argued that the blame game against Democrats over air traffic controllers, and other looming issues like federal food benefits soon running out of money, were "all things that the Republicans have been cutting back on."

He noted to Fox News Digital that the administration fired hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees earlier this year based on recommendations from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"These are things that they've constantly been attacking and putting the strain and pressure on air traffic controllers, and now they're pretending like they care about this, and I just find that to be disingenuous," Kim said. "And it's just using our federal workers as pawns when we know that this administration has done everything that they could to decimate and dismantle our civil service and our public service."

The Senate may vote on a bill this week from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would pay air traffic controllers, but so far Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has not teed it up. Thune said they'd "see what the temperature is of our senators" on that and other funding issues, but he reiterated that the easiest way to pay all federal workers would be to reopen the government.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., echoed a sentiment many Senate Democrats have shared about Cruz's bill and others like it that would incrementally fund parts of the government; it can't give President Donald Trump "carte blanche to do what he wants."

When asked by Fox News Digital about criticism from Republicans over congressional Democrats' role in air traffic controllers missing a pay day, he said, "Air traffic controllers have been really admirable in coming to work and doing their job."

Cruz said that he hoped his bill would get a shot, and when asked what his message to Republicans would be to get the bill on the floor, he said, "That the Democrats not paying air traffic controllers is reckless."

Some 13,000 air traffic controllers are employed across the U.S. Many already work six days per week, faced with a long-simmering shortage of employees.

Because air traffic controllers are deemed essential workers, they are made to work during shutdowns without pay. Instead, they are expected to get back pay when the shutdown is over.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned late last week that it would mean that many air traffic controllers would be forced to take on another job to make ends meet.

"If you have a controller that's working six days a week but has to think about, 'How am I going to pay the mortgage, how am I to make the car payment, how am I going to put food on my kid's table?' They have to make choices, and the choice they're making is to take a second job," Duffy said. "I don't want them delivering for DoorDash. I don't want them driving Uber. I want them coming to their facilities and controlling the airspace."

And the effects are being felt already, even far outside of Washington, D.C., where Congress is still gridlocked over federal spending.

Los Angeles International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports, was forced to issue a temporary ground stop on Sunday morning due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

It was just one of 22 locations that faced disruptions over air traffic controller shortages on Sunday, Duffy told "Sunday Morning Futures."

There were more than 3,300 delayed flights across the U.S. as of late Monday afternoon, according to airline tracker FlightAware. There were more than 8,700 delays on Sunday.



And several airports, including in Dallas, Austin and Newark, were all under "ground delay" or "ground stop" advisories early Monday evening, according to advisory bulletins from the FAA. Each advisory was due to staffing issues.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., noted that there were "three or four" fast-approaching pressure points, including the payday for air traffic controllers, that could shake loose deeply entrenched Senate Democrats.

He noted that it wouldn't be something inside the walls of Congress that could force negotiations, but "something extraneous that forces us to come together."

"I think the air traffic control has the most potential to light this place up," he told Fox News Digital. "If the senators can't go home Thursday night because of air traffic control issues, then I think it really could be a pressure point."