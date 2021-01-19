Former VP Quayle calls Trump absence from Biden inauguration 'unfortunate'

As the Republican Party moves on from the Trump administration, it must "separate the policies and accomplishments" of the 45th president from his personality, former Vice President Dan Quayle told "Special Report" Tuesday.

"I would say the party is split. Time will tell whether we can get that back together or not," Quayle told chief political anchor Bret Baier. "I think that we can."

The Indiana native added that "from a political point of view, it's a lot easier to correct personalities than it is policies. There are not deep divisions in the Republican Party on policy. It's more about the personality of President Trump, and I think that's going to be fairly easy to correct with whoever the new leader in the party that emerges."

Quayle, who served as vice president between 1989 and 1993 under President George H.W. Bush, called Trump's planned absence from Wednesday's inauguration ceremony "unfortunate."

"I wish that he had or was going to attend the inauguration," said Quayle, who added that he believed he had been to every presidential inauguration since Jimmy Carter was sworn in as the 39th president in 1977.

"I ... believe that somebody in my position really needs to show up to witness the transfer of power, the peaceful transfer of power," he said. "It is a magical moment, something that American history has proven to be able to see through over, you know, centuries."

Quayle went on to say that we wished his former Senate colleague Joe Biden "the very best."

"I think it's important that we show up to show bipartisanship, show that Republicans and Democrats are united in trying to move this country forward," he said. "And that's what it's all about."