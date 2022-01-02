Dallas Morning News ripped for 'utterly classless story' on Ted Cruz's teenage daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Morning News was slammed for an "utterly classless story" that reported on Sen. Ted Cruz’s 13-year-old daughter and a TikTok video she posted explaining the pros and cons of being the child of an elected official.

"An utterly classless story from the @dallasnews. She's just 13, not an elected official. Let it go," former Cruz spokesman and previous California GOP chair Ron Nehrling tweeted.

His tweet came in response to a story posted by the Dallas Morning News on Thursday headlined, "Ted Cruz's daughter takes to TikTok to discuss life as senator's kid." The outlet also tweeted out the story and captioned the post, "Ted Cruz’s daughter says she disagrees ‘with most of his views.'"

The article focused on a TikTok video the 13-year-old posted where she discussed the benefits and drawbacks of being a senator’s daughter. Cruz has two daughters, ages 10 and 13.

"Answering questions from followers on the social media application about the pros and cons of being related to a U.S. senator, Cruz’s 13-year-old daughter said she liked traveling and receiving candy and gifts in the mail. But she expressed dislike for her security detail, which she said follows her around her neighborhood and to her friends’ homes," the story says.

The story included that many children of politicians disagree with their parents, pointing to former President Ronald Reagan's son, Ron, as an example.

"But politicians raising Generation Z children have to contend with a ready access to social media that previous generations never did," the story added.

Her TikTok account has since been set to private, according to Newsweek, but clips of the video are still circulating on other platforms.

"A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance," the teenager said in the video, Newsweek reported , "but I really disagree with most of his views."

Other critics pounced on the story, including Republican Texas state Senator Drew Springer. He tagged the outlet and two of its employees in a tweet telling them not to contact him.

"Hey @DallasNews, @RobertTGarrett, @MorrisReports do you need my kids TikTok account to do your next story? Because don't bother calling me. Bob & Allie y'all are better than this. #txlege #LeaveKidsOutOfPolitics."